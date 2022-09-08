Kerry

‘The Island of Geese site is a fresh start to stamp out crime, unlike Tralee Town Park’

Stephen Fernane

Stephen Fernane says the people of Tralee should demand a zero tolerance approach to crime at the new Island of Geese site so it doesn’t become another Tralee Town Park. 

The new amphitheatre at the Island of Geese site in Tralee (Photo by Domnick Walsh). Expand

The new amphitheatre at the Island of Geese site in Tralee (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

Finally. After months of hard work and anticipation - even the odd row - it’s a tonic seeing the Island of Geese site open to the public this week.

It comes at a time of doom and gloom as conversations fluctuate between the high cost of living and looming energy crisis. The restored Denny site feels like we’re getting something back, something to call our own.

