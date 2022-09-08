‘The Island of Geese site is a fresh start to stamp out crime, unlike Tralee Town Park’

Finally. After months of hard work and anticipation - even the odd row - it’s a tonic seeing the Island of Geese site open to the public this week.

It comes at a time of doom and gloom as conversations fluctuate between the high cost of living and looming energy crisis. The restored Denny site feels like we’re getting something back, something to call our own.

When one considers the awful eye sore this site was just a few months ago, seeing it in full bloom today makes all the work and intrusion worthwhile.

The amphitheatre is my favourite feature. With the original red brick chimney at its centre, it feels like tradition and modernity are in harmony. Something architects and engineers don’t always get right these days.

In the distance, one can already see and hear the live concerts that will be a focal point of entertainment at the Island of Geese.

The same is true of its expansive green spaces. To witness such greenery in an urban setting given the rate at which Tralee has developed over the past 20 years is a remarkable piece of project work.

These green areas are carefully choreographed so humans and biodiversity can coexist in harmony, exactly how it should be.

Come next summer, it will make a delightful scene seeing people enjoying picnics on the lawns adjacent to wildflower meadows - right in the centre of a thriving, bustling town.

This 2.3-acre site improves the accessibility and economic potential of a part of Tralee once thought of as a grubby industrial hub. The Island of Geese is now an attractive amenity that we can all be proud of.

And yet there’s a ‘but’ coming. A pause for thought; a warning, a piece of advice - call it what you will.

There’s a huge elephant in the room, or, in this case, the Island of Geese. That elephant is anti-social behaviour.

I doubt if public parks are sentient entities capable of feeling jealousy. If they are, Tralee Town Park must be feeling pretty low right now. Escalating anti-social behaviour there has turned many people away from our best amenity.

Even if you fundamentally disagree, there is nothing you can say to alter this view. The recent spate of crime, attacks, sexual harassment, drug abuse, intimidation of pedestrians in the Green all say otherwise.

Even the ‘a lot done more to do’ retort from those entrusted with stopping the miscreants from making Tralee Town Park an intimidating experience is getting old hat.

All sensible people accept and understand the pressures on public resources, including policing. We know there are no utopian corners in existence in the world today.

That aside, if people feel not enough is being done to make Tralee Town Park safer, they should be listened to.

The late Con Houlihan once said the unfortunate thing about life is the ignorant will always be with us. You can add crime and anti-social conduct to that.

That’s not to say we should internalise crime to the point of acceptance. This is only giving in to those who perpetuate it. We should never do this.

I’m not picking on Tralee Town Park here. I’m simply using it as an example of why we need to be vigilant and not allow the Island of Geese to follow a similar path – as a place where crime is out running all efforts to stop it.

The Island of Geese has massive potential and will make a great place to visit. That’s only if we clamp down on crime.

We can’t allow this space to transition into a new venue for daytime drinking and vicious faction fighting more reminiscent of the 1800s. It needs to be a safe place for women.

My views are meant as a warning to protect the Island of Geese and not let crime take hold.

While the Green may feel like a bit of a lost cause, the Island of Geese can benefit from a fresh start. It can set new standards in the zero tolerance of crime in social spaces.

Similar to the opening credits of Star Wars, the Island of Geese offers

A new hope…

A chance to start over again. This new opportunity should not be taken for granted.

Unlike Tralee Town Park, the Island of Geese is located close to the garda barracks. This bodes well for a rapid response to any nuisance carry on.

Under the watchful eye of Caesar no one shall sully the good name of Rome. This should be the new mantra for the Island of Geese.

The site is at its purest now during these early autumn days. As we start to enjoy it, and the newfound views it gives us of our wonderful town (have you noticed this?), we need to protect it.

The guards and Kerry County Council, I’m sure, feel the same.

Regular garda patrols of Tralee Town Park remain a contentious topic with people who feel a permanent garda presence should be the rule rather than the exception.

We are entitled to expect - given the proximity of the Island of Geese to Tralee Garda Station - that response times to disturbances will be in seconds rather than minutes, because trouble will happen.

The Island of Geese belongs to us all. Therefore, it’s up to us to ensure we don’t take nonsense from the clique intent on ruining the pleasure for everyone else.

Perhaps community volunteers can be brought together to act as guardians at the Island of Geese while working in conjunction with the guards. It’s just a thought. However, the solution ultimately lies with the decision makers.

Lastly, one final thing I thought was rather sad about the site's opening this week. While everyone agreed the place looked immaculate and prosperous, the conversation soon shifted to talk of anti-social elements making hay there.

That’s a pretty poor indictment of society. That our joy should suddenly flip to concern over the ‘what if’ of crime and its associated threats. This isn’t good enough.

The Island of Geese site gives us a fresh start. No one truly believes that crime can be fully eradicated. But this new public space is a good place to at least give it a try.