The fight for Irish Independence portrayed in new historical novel penned in Tuosist

The beauty and calmness of Tuosist helped author Dr Anne Good Forrestal to write her first novel during COVID.

‘Fierce Tears, Frail Deeds’ is an historical novel based on the experiences of the author’s grandparents, Sean and Delia Mac Caoilte, during the turbulent period in 1922 between the Dáil vote on the Treaty and the outbreak of the Civil War.

In March 1922, Sean was asked by Michael Collins to go to the USA as a member of the first official delegation there from the provisional government. He was then a Sinn Féin member and leader of the Sinn Féin group of Dublin Corporation. Along with Sean, the delegation to America consisted of Piaras Béaslaí and James O’ Meara. Mr Béaslaí also had strong connections with Tuosist, which he visited every summer while a boy in order to learn Irish and stay with his uncle, who was Parish Priest there. He later worked as a journalist for The Kerryman and wrote a biography of Michael Collins. At the same time, an anti-Treaty delegation also travelled to America, and both members were from Kerry: Austin Stack and James O’Kelly.

While the book is a novel, its historic recollections are based on real events of that era.

The story opens in 1968, when Delia, approaching the end of her long life, finally decides to release an unfinished memoir written by her husband, Sean, on his return from America. In his memoir, Sean described the Delegation’s efforts to influence American attitudes to the Treaty in the midst of alarming news about turmoil and conflict at home. He also reflected on what he had learned about Irish America in all its complexities during the two-month tour.

As she reviews Sean’s rediscovered writing, Delia finds her own memories rising to the surface and begins interweaving her reminiscences into a parallel story. While Sean was convincing Americans that the Treaty was the best settlement which could be achieved at that time, Delia was struggling to care for their four children while pregnant with their fifth. Her desire to be an equal partner in their fight for Ireland’s freedom had become frustrated by physical realities and traumatic events, while Sean had to struggle to find time and opportunities to be with his beloved children.

“The story in my book is told from two perspectives: that of Sean on board ship and in America, alongside that of Delia at home In Dublin with their four, soon to be five, children. A family tragedy ensued and, as for so many people, a heavy price was paid by Sean and Delia for their devotion to the cause of Irish independence,” Anne said.

Dr Anne Good Forrestal retired to Drumbohilly, Tuosist, near Kenmare, in 2015 and wrote much of the book during the long lock-downs of 2020 and 2021. She was formerly a lecturer of Sociology in Trinity College in Dublin.

“I was very glad to be living in such a peaceful and beautiful place where I could focus on my writing,” she said. “I have written for academic journals but this is a story I wanted to tell in another way.”

Another small but intriguing connection with Kerry in the book is a story of a man nicknamed ‘Mick’s Furniture Man’, who was brought from Kerry to Dublin by Michael Collins during the War of Independence. He was a furniture maker, and his task was to build secret compartments in furniture of Sinn Féin activists.

“This was done so well on a desk belonging to my grandparents that, when the house was raided by British soldiers in 1920, the papers relating to republican bonds hidden in the desk were not found. I would love to find out more about the Furniture Man. Meantime, the desk he worked on now resides in our house in Tuosist,” explained Anne.

The book, launched at the Butter Market in Kenmare in recent days, can be found at http://www.seaweedmillpress.com and in local bookshops.