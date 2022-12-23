The February stories that grabbed your attention

Killarney actress Jessie Buckley secures a ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for her performance in support of Oscar-winner Olivia Colman in ‘The Lost Daughter’. Colman plays Leda Caruso, while Buckley plays the character’s younger self.

Jessie gets Oscar nod

Ms Buckley’s stellar career to date has included roles in such critically acclaimed dramas as Chernobyl and Fargo.

The Killarney woman follows in the footsteps of Michael Fassbender in getting an Academy Award nomination.

Pleas for young Jake

A Tralee mother says that she is at her wits end as she made a desperate appeal to the Department of Education for assistance for her son, Jake (3), who she says is slipping through the cracks and further and further behind his peers as the weeks go by.

Jake O’Donovan, the son of Jenny Pye and Alex O’Donovan, was born with Omphalocele which means that most of his internal organs were outside his body at birth and he spent the first year-and-a-half of his life in Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

He has been home with his parents and sister, Sadie, for the past year-and-a-half but being home is still incredibly difficult as they cope with losing their night-time support nurses and the fact that they cannot get Jake the home tutor support that he needs.

Greenway green light

The Supreme Court rejects both appeals against the development of the South Kerry Greenway, effectively paving the way for a multi-million Euro project that is set to transform the South Kerry region.

This now brings an end to the legal processes, and it is hoped that work can begin on the project and develop what is expected to be one of the best greenways in the country.

Church is vandalised

Gardaí in Kenmare have spoken to the teenager who vandalised the Holy Cross Church in Kenmare and have confirmed that the incident is an isolated incident of criminal damage.

The act of vandalism caused shock and anger in the local community following the discovery of a painted symbol on the wall of Holy Cross Church in Kenmare close to the front door.

Mass-goers on their way into the 9am service arrived to find the left front of the historic building painted with an inverted pentagram – a common satanic or pagan symbol in red and black paint. The lettering alongside stated “I tried to fix the … sorry I couldn’t”

Templenoe protests

Residents in Templenoe near Kenmare have begun a major campaign to halt a proposed telecommunications mast planned on the famous Ring of Kerry Golf Course and on the world famous Kerry Way.

The proposal was submitted to Kerry County Council in January and has been met with shock and anger amongst residents whose homes are close to the planned mast which, they claim, will tower over their properties and blight the views over Kenmare Bay and along the hugely popular Kerry Way.

Family’s lucky escape

A WEST Limerick family speak of the anguish and terror they experienced while watching their home burn after a bolt of lightning struck the property.

Margaret Naughton and Tony O’Shaughnessy from Ballyhahill were at home with two of their children when ‘a loud bang’ was followed by a fire in the attic.

The flames quickly burned out of control due to the high winds, causing an inferno that destroyed much of the property’s interior.

Post office robberies

Two separate post offices are targeted in attempted robberies by a gang in Kerry.

Staff were subjected to a terrifying incident at New Street Post Office in Killarney in an attempted armed robbery at the premises.

In a separate incident, Headford Post Office outside Killarney was also targeted by thieves. It is understood that the suspect(s) entered the building via the roof.