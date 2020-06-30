Kerryman

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Kerryman

Close

Premium

The eagles have landed... again!

Kerry-Limerick border among the locations chosen as project continues white-tailed eagle re-introduction

Regional Manager National Parks and Wildlife Service Eamon Meskell (right, holding the crate) and Divisional Manager Southern Region National Parks and Wildlife Service Philip Buckley, watched on by Allan Mee, centre, White Tailed Eagle Project, and (left of picture) Howard Jones, Kerry Airport. Expand

Close

Regional Manager National Parks and Wildlife Service Eamon Meskell (right, holding the crate) and Divisional Manager Southern Region National Parks and Wildlife Service Philip Buckley, watched on by Allan Mee, centre, White Tailed Eagle Project, and (left of picture) Howard Jones, Kerry Airport.

Regional Manager National Parks and Wildlife Service Eamon Meskell (right, holding the crate) and Divisional Manager Southern Region National Parks and Wildlife Service Philip Buckley, watched on by Allan Mee, centre, White Tailed Eagle Project, and (left of picture) Howard Jones, Kerry Airport.

Regional Manager National Parks and Wildlife Service Eamon Meskell (right, holding the crate) and Divisional Manager Southern Region National Parks and Wildlife Service Philip Buckley, watched on by Allan Mee, centre, White Tailed Eagle Project, and (left of picture) Howard Jones, Kerry Airport.

Tadhg Evans

Kerry Airport welcomed a special set of visitors last Friday - white-tailed eagles, which have been flown in from Norway with the intention of releasing them into the wild here in Ireland and, indeed, the Kerry-Limerick border.

Allan Mee is Manager of the Irish White-tailed Eagle Reintroduction project, a project which saw its initial phase run from 2007 to 2011. On that occasion, Killarney National Park was considered a prime area to hold the reintroduction, being one of Ireland's largest parks as well as an historical breeding site of this bird.

When those birds were first brought into Kerry, concerned members of the pubic gathered at Kerry Airport to protest against the joint NPWS-Golden Eagle Trust plans, and fears about the affect the reintroduction would have on the farming community were especially keen.