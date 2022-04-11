‘The dream came true' – new caretaker couple in charge of Great Blasket Island get to work as tourist season begins

Persistence well and truly paid off for young couple, Brock Montgomery and his partner Claire de Haas, who this week arrived on the Great Blasket Island to take up the role as the new caretakers of the famous location, a role which has over the last number of years become one of the world’s most coveted positions.

Brock (29) is a former Canadian professional ice hockey player who now runs and owns the clothing brand Mountain Life Apparel and it was the determination of both he and Claire – both of whom had never been to Ireland before – over the past two years that eventually landed them the role.

Claire is a yoga teacher and Brock was previously a right-wing player in the American Hockey League and the East Coast Hockey League. Most recently, he was with the German Tilburg Trappers.

They had unsuccessfully applied three previous times but it was the the case of fourth time lucky this time around for the pair.

Alice Hayes and her husband Billy O’Connor – who own three cottages and a coffee shop on the island – are in charge of the search for caretakers every year and while this process usually involves sifting through thousands and thousands of applications, this year was a little different as Alice explained to The Kerryman back in January when Brock and Claire were first announced as the lucky pair chosen.

"They, [Brock and Claire] actually applied, I think it was two years ago now and they’ve kept in touch with us over the past few years, letting us know that they were still really keen and really interested in the position. Even throughout the seasons just gone, they’d always pop us a message letting us know they were up for it," she said.

As for the couple themselves, they spoke to The Kerryman this week about their first few days on the island as they prepare for the start of the tourist season.

“It’s beautiful. We got pretty lucky the first two or three days we were out here, it was just gorgeous. It was beautiful and sunny and so we had a really great first impression, it was stunning. We were able to walk around and go see the seals and a lot of the island, it’s just been spectacular so far,” said Brock.

“The last week, it’s been rainy and cold which isn’t so bad because we’ve been cleaning and working the last few days getting the cottages ready but now that’s done, we’re looking forward to more sun and nice weather,” he continued.

"We applied two years ago in January yeah, when we saw the post advertised, it immediately felt like ‘us' and we immediately thought ‘yeah, we have to do this’. We stayed in contact with them [the people in charge of hiring the caretakers] over the years, just to keep it warm, and now COVID is doing a little better too so they were able to choose an international couple so we’re very lucky. Somehow we’re here, the dream came true,” said Claire.

As for their roles as caretakers, Brock gave a quick run down of what they'll be kept busy with over the next few months.

"We’ll be there to welcome the guests when they come over and just sort of help them with their luggage and whatever they need. Then we’ll check them into the cottages and because the buildings are so old – there’s a wood burning stove and everything – we just have to show them the ins and outs because there’s a few different things, it’s not your regular kind of hotel experience. We just show them the basics and if they need anything else, we’ll be there for them,” he said.

As for some of the famous literature associated with the famous island, a place of course most synonymous with people like Peig Sayers and Tomás O'Crohan, Claire said that they have not yet had the chance to delve into any books just yet but says that as she’s speaking, she is looking at a copy of ‘The Islandman’ on their table in front of her and that she can't wait to get stuck into it during their downtime.

As magical and amazing as it will be to spend time living on one of the most unique places in world, Brock and Claire's stay will be even more special thanks to their decision to bring an eight-month husky puppy called Lenny who the couple decided to foster as a show of support for a charity close to their hearts, Sera Husky & Animal Rescue.

"We want to try and raise a little bit of awareness for a local dog shelter because just with COVID, everyone had gotten so many dogs and then when lockdown ended, they realised they didn’t want them and so all these dogs flooded back so Sera Husky is really busy so we’re actually fostering one of their dogs out here with us,” said Brock.

“He’s called Lenny and he’s about eight months old so he’s a young guy and he’s such a beautiful dog and the sweetest guy. He was really scared in the shelter, like he was almost scared of his own shadow so the charity thought he might be the best person to come out here with us, His life’s completely changed,” said Brock.

"He’s so happy. In the one-and-a-half weeks since we’ve had him and he's been here, he’s really come to life,” added Claire.

