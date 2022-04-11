Kerry

‘The dream came true' – new caretaker couple in charge of Great Blasket Island get to work as tourist season begins

The new caretakers of the Great Blasket Island, Brock Montgomery from Moose Jaw, Canada and Claire de Haas from Alkmaar in the Netherlands arrived on the island this week with their new eight month old husky puppy, Lenny, and they are now busy preparing it for the first of the season’s visitors this week. They spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week from the island.

Brock Montgomery from Moose Jaw, Canada, and Claire de Haas from Alkmaar, the Netherlands, have arrived on the Great Blasket Island for their caretaking position. Expand

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

Persistence well and truly paid off for young couple, Brock Montgomery and his partner Claire de Haas, who this week arrived on the Great Blasket Island to take up the role as the new caretakers of the famous location, a role which has over the last number of years become one of the world’s most coveted positions.

Brock (29) is a former Canadian professional ice hockey player who now runs and owns the clothing brand Mountain Life Apparel and it was the determination of both he and Claire – both of whom had never been to Ireland before – over the past two years that eventually landed them the role.

