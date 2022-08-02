Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 23.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Death of Con Houlihan – A Decade Ago This Week

Castleisland’s legendary journalist and sportswriter died on August 4, 2012. Included here is one of Con’s finest pieces on ‘ The Wheels of the World’ a docu-film scripted by Con highlighting life in rural north Kerry.

Con Houlihan who was called ashore a decade ago this week. Photo by John Reidy Expand

Close

Con Houlihan who was called ashore a decade ago this week. Photo by John Reidy

Con Houlihan who was called ashore a decade ago this week. Photo by John Reidy

Con Houlihan who was called ashore a decade ago this week. Photo by John Reidy

kerryman

John Reidy

You’d wonder where all the Saturdays, months and years have gone to but the late Con Houlihan went to his eternal reward a decade ago this week.

On Saturday, August 4, 201,2 the 86-year-old revered newspaper writer and sports journalist was, as he might say, called ashore.

Privacy