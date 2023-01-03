The boy who joined the navy with Tom Crean but lived out a very different life

Documentary-makers Risteard Mac Eoin and Michael Dorgan, along with Diarmuid Duffy, on the slip in Minard where Patrick Kennedy and Tom Crean set out to join the British Navy in July 1893. Michael is a grand-nephew and Diarmuid is a great great grand-nephew of Patrick Kennedy. Photo by Declan Malone

The opposite, sadly, was true for too long, but Tom Crean’s legacy today stands somewhere near where it should be.

When Michael Smith, more than 20 years ago, penned the Annascaul man’s biography, ‘An Unsung Hero’, Crean was precisely what the book title suggested. Even the mightiest forms of recognition would look unimpressive next to the details of Crean’s heroics in the world’s least-hospitable place in the early 1900s, but at least those details are now widely known. Smith is not the only person responsible for that, but ‘An Unsung Hero’ pulled the cloak off Crean’s epic story for most people.

Lios Póil man Patrick Kennedy had much in common with Crean: both were from West Kerry, were close in age, and signed up for the British Navy in Minn Áird at the same time for surely similar reasons, but their careers – their lives – could hardly have diverged more strikingly after they left the West Kerry peninsula. While Crean’s mighty legacy is chiselled from Antarctic ice, Kennedy’s more-modest story ended in sunny Malta after falling ill there in his early 30s.

He probably doesn’t need a book in his honour, but there is now a coherent account of Kennedy’s life after Lios Póil, and it’s fascinating in its own way, especially in how Kennedy’s ‘path less travelled’ was so different to another ‘path less travelled’ by Crean.

“We started before COVID, but that put a stop to it,” says Risteard Mac Eoin of the ‘Naval History of Patrick Kennedy and Tom Crean’, a short film produced and shot by Lios Póil man Micheál Ó Deargáin. Risteard is himself a Lios Póil man, and he researched Kennedy’s story ahead of producing the film, in which he appears as a presenter.

“We put it on hold until the restrictions lifted. It’s been in the making, you could say, for two or three years.” The team who retold Kennedy’s story first screened the piece last August at the opening of Féile Lios Póil.

Patrick Kennedy was born in 1877 in Na Dúnta, Lios Póil, which may as well have been a world away, back then, from the Mediterranean island on which he died in 1909. He was the sixth of Seán Ó Cinnéide and Bríd Ní Shúilleabháin’s eight children, and they lived in a small, thatched cottage, the remains of which still overlook the sea. His family scraped a living from farming and fishing, and there was scarce opportunity to earn by other means.

This reality – and the promise of food, bed, clothing, shelter, and daily pay – would have prompted Kennedy, at 16, to join Tom Crean in enlisting in Queen Victoria’s Navy. After signing up, they were told to return three days later, when they’d be shipped out.

After travelling from Minn Áird to Cobh to Portsmouth, Kennedy joined the HMS Impregnable training ship, but his and Crean’s careers bore nothing in common thereafter.

“As far as we know, the paths of Patrick Kennedy and Tom Crean never joined up after that,” says Risteard on the 11-minute film.

Kennedy served on many ships, including one sent to China to crush the Boxer Rebellion in the late 1890s. After the China campaign, the HMS Russell was the last ship on which he served, and he was based in Malta, then an important base roughly halfway between the Suez Canal and Gibraltar.

Kennedy fell ill in 1909 and died that December in a royal naval hospital. A photo of his grave in Kalkara Naval Cemetery in Malta hung over the fireplace in his brother’s house. His parents regretted that Patrick died without family around him, and had they known that Dingle woman Mary Lynch was a matron at the hospital in which he died – as Risteard’s research uncovered – it might have comforted them.

Some of Kennedy’s descendants – including Micheál (his grand-nephew) and Risteard’s wife, Betty (his grand-niece) – still live in Lios Póil. Roibeárd Ó Súilleabháin (Kennedy’s great-grandnephew) and Cathal Ó Deargáin Murnane (great-great-grandnephew) play Kennedy and Crean respectively in the film.



“Families always knew the story,” Risteard tells The Kerryman. “We went to Malta about 15 years ago – it’s more, I suppose – to see the grave and all that, my wife and myself. A lot of people from around here went out since, but I think we were one of the first two to find the grave. There was a bit of research involved in finding it.

“I was able to get the story together from old documents, and visiting the grave was a great help because there was a lot of information on it. We got a record of his service from London, including the date he started and finished, although the story was known to the family, that he joined the British Navy and died in Malta.

“Why was it important for us to do this? I don’t know. Maybe it was the link to Tom Crean, or maybe some would say it wasn’t important because he didn’t go on to do anything remarkable like Crean did. But it’s nice to mark a life and remember someone.”

The film also saw Galway Johnson play the role of recruiting officer. Áine Uí Bheacháin narrated.