‘The blink of an eye’ - Breda looks back on 40 years of teaching in Sliabh a’ Mhadra

Sliabh A’ Mhadra lost a wealth of experience this week as Breda O’Dwyer brought to a close her incredible teacher career, one that had seen her spend four decades in the Ballyduff school.

Friday was Breda’s last day in the school and it was marked by a day of celebration amongst staff and pupils as they bid a reluctant farewell to their former principal.

For her own part, Breda was equally sad to be leaving what she described as her “home away from home” as she told The Kerryman this week.

“I loved every minute of every day that I went into the school. You could leave the house in the morning and you could have all sorts of worries and problems but they’d just all melt away and evaporate once you got inside the doors of the school,” said Breda.

“Once you saw the children and you got a smile or a high-five, you forget all your woes. It was a home away from home, it really was. We had a wonderful Parents’ Association, I had such great support from them. They just couldn’t do enough to support me and the school,” she continued.

Her time as principal saw the school add two extensions in 2011 and 2013, with Breda saying that these were two of her proudest achievments over her long and illustrious career.

“It [her career] went by in the blink of an eye. I’m just so proud of the school that I’ve left behind. The staff that are there, they are just great. Cathal, the principal, he’s a young new principal. he’s a past pupil of the school and I’ve great confidence in him. He’ll be great,” she said.

As for retirement plans, Breda said she’ll be taking a week or two to put her feet up before looking at doing some travelling and catching up with old friends now that she has more free time. The gardening, which a lot of people tend to take up when they finish work, she said will leave to her husband.

Top of her retirement plans are to learn a new language though with French top of the list.