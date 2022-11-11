The ‘accidental parkrunner’ – Tralee’s Tony Higgins waxes lyrical about parkrun benefits

As parkrun Ireland celebrates its tenth birthday this week, it felt only fitting that The Kerryman chat to one of the most well-known and dedicated parkrunners here in Kerry, Tony Higgins, who has completed an incredible 247 parkruns in total and has volunteered a whopping 585 times – by far the most of anyone in the entire country.

Tony’s ‘home’ parkrun, if it's safe to call it that, is undoubtedly Tralee parkrun where he has completed 129 of his runs and looking at this figure, you would think that Tony has always been an avid runner but as he told The Kerryman this week, this is far from the truth for someone dubbed as an ‘accidental parkrunner’.

Tony’s first encounter with parkrun started back in January of 2015 when his wife, Maeve, was part of the core volunteer team who helped to set up Tralee parkrun under the stewardship of Event Director Siobhan Kearney.

"Maeve knew I was not a runner, nor ever likely to be, but she suggested to Siobhan that I might like to volunteer, initially helping out with results processing and photography, things like that,” said Tony this week, who added that at the beginning, he simply couldn’t understand the attraction of running around the Town Park in all weathers.

This was soon to change though as slowly, but surely, Tony said he began to be enticed more and more about the prospect of actually running the parkrun, rather than watching from the sidelines.

"Slowly, but surely, it grew on me, and after a few months I decided I’d better take the plunge and after completing a Couch-to-5K programme, I ran my first ever 5K at Sligo parkrun in September of that year. I learned a couple of things that day. I found out that I could complete a 5K run – although at times Maeve suggested I might be faster walking – and that the world of parkrun was bigger than Tralee and that the people who organise these free, weekly, timed runs are just as welcoming wherever you go in the country, even the world," he continued.

Simply put, in Tony’s own words, he was “hooked."

From here, it was onwards and upwards for Tony as he dove headfirst into the world of parkrun.

"The running never came naturally, but I stuck with it, sometimes walking, sometimes running the weekly 5km. I broadened my horizons beyond our lovely town park in Tralee, visiting lots of other events in Ireland and further afield, including a trip to Bushy parkrun in London with 100 ‘TpoTs’ – Tralee parkrunners on Tour – and we were the biggest travelling group ever to visit the “home of parkrun”, and of course it was as welcoming there as it is everywhere,” he said.

"Saturday and Sunday mornings would never be the same again. I volunteer every Saturday, but unless I am Run Director, I still usually get to do my run. Sunday mornings are for the junior event, and I wouldn’t miss that either," he said.

The pandemic put parkrun out of action for 18 long months but Tony kept running in the meantime and when things did start to get going again back in September of last year, Tony was actually a few minutes faster than when the pandemic had hit.

As a parkrun ambassador, Tony has enticed hundreds of family, friends and colleagues to try parkrun, and hopefully he said he will be able to introduce hundreds more to what he described as “an amazing, free, welcoming weekly event.”

In the next few weeks, Tony will join an elite list of ten of Tralee’s regulars in the 250 club – not bad at all for an accidental parkrunner.