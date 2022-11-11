Kerry

The ‘accidental parkrunner’ – Tralee’s Tony Higgins waxes lyrical about parkrun benefits

Tralee parkrun stalwart, Tony Higgins, is a parkrun ambassador and is one of Kerry's most well-known and dedicated runner and volunteer. Expand
Tony Higgins pictured at a Tralee parkrun event with Caroline Lynch (left) and Siobhán Kearney who he affectionately calls his "parkrun bosses".

Tony Higgins pictured at a Tralee parkrun event with Caroline Lynch (left) and Siobhán Kearney who he affectionately calls his &quot;parkrun bosses&quot;.

Tony Higgins pictured at a Tralee parkrun event with Caroline Lynch (left) and Siobhán Kearney who he affectionately calls his "parkrun bosses".

Fergus Dennehy

As parkrun Ireland celebrates its tenth birthday this week, it felt only fitting that The Kerryman chat to one of the most well-known and dedicated parkrunners here in Kerry, Tony Higgins, who has completed an incredible 247 parkruns in total and has volunteered a whopping 585 times – by far the most of anyone in the entire country.

Tony’s ‘home’ parkrun, if it's safe to call it that, is undoubtedly Tralee parkrun where he has completed 129 of his runs and looking at this figure, you would think that Tony has always been an avid runner but as he told The Kerryman this week, this is far from the truth for someone dubbed as an ‘accidental parkrunner’.

