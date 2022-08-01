The 54321 Challenge spinathon counts down to a special anniversary event

Doing their bit on the day for the Spinathon event in Killorglin in aid of Kerry Branch Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is Lauren Griffin, Hannah Kate Griffin and Elsie O'Sullivan.

At the 54321 Challenge Spinathon at Library Place in Killorglin in aid of Kerry Branch Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is Orla O'Sullivan, Susan Griffin, Mike Griffin, and Gary Griffin. (Photo by Michael G Kenny).

Taking part in the 54321 Challenge Spinathon event at Keane's SuperValu in Killorglin in aid of the Kerry Branch Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is Geraldine O'Sullivan and Damien Quigg. (Photo by Michael G Kenny).

As a preamble to the main event starting on August 18, four spinathons were held across the county last Saturday to help raise awareness for the charities that will be the main beneficiaries of the 2022 staging of the popular cycle.

Spinathons were held last Saturday in Cahersiveen, Listowel [street collection], Dingle and Killorglin.

Each of the four charities oversaw the event in different parts of the county: Cahersiveen hosted the Skellig Stars Spinathon; Dingle for Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge; Listowel for the Kerry Hospice, and Killorglin for the Cystic Fibrosis Kerry Branch.

“There are 10 charities in total that we’re raising money for at this year’s 54321 Challenge. Four of these charities looked after the spinathons at the weekend. We’ve two more to come in Killarney (14th) and Tralee (27),” said Tony Dunne.

Tony said there is added interest in people looking to take part this year given it’s the 10th anniversary.

Upwards of 60 people have so far signed up to take part in an event that, to date, has raised almost €302,000 for deserving charities in Kerry.

“As this year sees us celebrating a 10th year, we will have 10 teams of five take to the roads and mountains of Kerry in support of 10 Kerry Charities,” said Tony.

“People enjoy the four-day challenge. It seems to generate huge interest every year. After the last few years, we are delighted again to be able to welcome back a greater number of participants, many of whom have done the challenge a number of times previously and are delighted to join in on the 10-year celebrations,” he added.

“Remember, it’s all of about the ‘10’ this year: 10 teams to support 10 charities. Our aim is to try and raise €100,000. Optimistic, we know, but we also know that people are good and they will be behind is all the way,” he said.