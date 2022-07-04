Thank you Mayor Marie Moloney for your dedication to Killarney

Mayor of Killarney Marie Moloney, with Brian and Mary Moore at Killeen House Hotel with Michael Rosney, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President Niall Kelleher and his wife Linda, Stella O'Shea and Conor Hennigan. Brian Moore was honoured for his contribution to tourism by Mayor Moloney during her tenure.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has praised the major role played by Cllr Marie Moloney during her term as Mayor of Killarney and thanked her for her great work on behalf of the town.

In a statement issued following the annual general meeting of Killarney Municipal District Council, the Executive of the Chamber said Cllr Moloney led by example and was very proactive and supportive of projects initiated by the business organisation during the course of the past year.

The role of Mayor or Cathaoirleach has now been taken over by Cllr Niall Kelleher who is also the president of Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

The Chamber acknowledged that Mayor Moloney’s tenure as mayor was set against a backdrop of pandemic restrictions but, despite the frustrations that entailed, she carried out her duties with great distinction and determination.

The Chamber worked very closely with Cllr Moloney on several events such as the St Patrick’s Festival, Christmas in Killarney, 4th July Festival and Wander Wild Festival and, at all times, she played a key role in promoting, encouraging and supporting those involved and never shirked any workload.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce said it wished to thank Cllr Moloney, her husband, Michael and their family for putting Killarney first and for her enormous contribution to community life.