‘Thank you Killarney’ – heartfelt open letter from the Ukrainian community after Mayo moved called off

Ukrainian refugees applaud after Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher announces on Wednesday morning Ukranian families would be allowed stay in Killarney. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The Ukrainian community in Killarney have today issued their heartfelt thanks to the local community in Killarney for their support last week to halt their relocation to Mayo.

In an open letter, they said that the Ukrainian community were ‘shaken by the news’ that the 135 women and children living at Hotel Killarney were to be relocated to Mayo with less than 36 hours’ notice last week.

Thanks to huge local support from political figures – Councillors, TDs and Ministers – local priests, local charities and volunteers working with the Ukrainian community; local schools and the general public, the decision by the Government was reversed, and they were allowed to stay. They have since been moved to other hotels but are grateful that they are allowed to stay in the town they now call home.

They said they feel like part of a united family.

“On the day of our departure, we were devastated, our children were sad, we cried all night, because Killarney became a second home for us and our children, where their calm, safe life began,” the letter reads.

"All the management and staff of The Killarney Hotel have supported us from the first days of our stay in this wonderful hotel, and our families felt cared [for]. The school has become a second home for our children, because we did not even expect such a caring attitude from the teachers and the school principal.

"These are incredible people with big hearts who helped our children adapt to their new school, language, and customs from April to June. And as a result, our children happily ran to school on September 1 because they couldn't wait to meet their new friends and teachers.

"We would like to express our special thanks to the teaching staff of St Oliver's school is headed by principal Mr Colm Ó'Suilleabháin and principal of St Brendan’s College Sean Coffey, and the teams of other schools where our students study.

"[We] Thank all the parents, students and friends of the schools that our children are studying at for your support on the day and all the campaigning you all did on our behalf,” they continued.

"After learning about our situation, Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher reacted immediately and tried to solve our problem in a positive way. Together with him, all the team and volunteers of the KASI office worked on solving this situation.

"Thanks to Sheila Casey [KASI], Brendan Griffin TD, Norma Foley TD and all the other TDs, councillors and politicians that fought for us. Now we are happy. Everyone has a home in this beautiful city among the kindest Irish people, who supported us this seven months and did not leave us in trouble, coming to support us on the day of our departure.

"We thank the residents of Killarney for their support, empathy and active public stance, especially Jean Eustace and Sophia Stebakova. We would like to thank our Ukrainians, who also did not stand aside and came to support us. We were really touched.

"Special thanks to people from Hotel Innisfallen, Eviston House, McSorleys and staff from Hotel Killarney. Thanks to all local volunteers, activists and NGOs, there are too many to mention; you all know who you are we are eternally grateful for your efforts, your support and kindness.

"A huge thank you to all residents of the town of Killarney, which has become very close to us.”