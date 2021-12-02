Text alert line has helped cut crime in Tralee by a fifth

THE ‘See something, Say something’ crime text alert line in Tralee has helped cut crime in the town by more than a fifth.

That’s according to Justice Minister Helen McEntee who has told the Dáil she would like to see the scheme, or similar services, rolled out nationwide.

The text alert line - which uses technology from Tralee based tech company ZinMobi - was launched by Tralee Chamber Alliance in partnership with An Garda Síochána in July 2018.

The project, which is the first of its kind in Ireland, urges members of the public who ‘See Something’ that might need Garda intervention to ‘Say Something’ by texting TRALEE and the incident details to 50555.

The free text messages are received by the sergeant on duty who can then dispatch gardaí to deal with the incident.

Minister McEntee was given an extensive briefing on the service during a visit to Tralee last month.

Responding to a Dáil question from Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe – who had asked if the scheme could be introduced across the country – Minister McEntee provided a breakdown of the Tralee service’s use to date.

Minister McEntee said that since the service was introduced three years ago 2,200 messages had been sent to text line by the public. This, the Minister said, had helped reduce public order incidents and anti social behaviour in Tralee by 22 per cent in 2019.

Minister McEntee said the service’s simplicity was a major factor in how successful it has proven to be.

“It creates an extra channel of communication between the community and Gardaí, is simple to use, and available to everyone with a mobile phone,” she said.

“The service is also anonymous which further promotes its use, especially for those who would otherwise be reluctant to contact Gardaí. Information regarding illegal drug activity is also regularly received,” Minister McEntee said

“This has enabled Gardaí dealing with cases of anti-social behaviour to respond to and deal with problems before they escalate into more serious issues.

The initiative has also assisted Gardaí in Kerry to assign patrols to areas where they are needed most, which can change on a weekly and daily basis.

Following concerns that the service would be cut due to a lack of funding the Gardaí have now agreed to fund and operate the text line on a permanent basis

The ‘See Something, Say Something’ service is soon to be rolled out across the remainder of the Kerry Division.