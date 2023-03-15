Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Terrified Kerry family says ‘We’ll have to live in tents’ as eviction ban lifted

Phillippa and Michael Christie pictured in their home near Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny. Expand
Phillippa and Michael Christie pictured in their home near Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny. Expand

Close

Phillippa and Michael Christie pictured in their home near Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Phillippa and Michael Christie pictured in their home near Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Phillippa and Michael Christie pictured in their home near Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Phillippa and Michael Christie pictured in their home near Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

/

Phillippa and Michael Christie pictured in their home near Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A Killorglin family faces living in tents as they are unable to find a new home to rent having been given notice to leave the house they have rented for seven years.

Phillippa and Michael Christie had hoped to build on a site they purchased in Castleisland in the face of their ongoing rental problems, but the lengthy planning process means they are facing homelessness in just over three months’ time. 

Privacy