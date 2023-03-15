Terrified Kerry family says ‘We’ll have to live in tents’ as eviction ban lifted

A Killorglin family faces living in tents as they are unable to find a new home to rent having been given notice to leave the house they have rented for seven years.

Phillippa and Michael Christie had hoped to build on a site they purchased in Castleisland in the face of their ongoing rental problems, but the lengthy planning process means they are facing homelessness in just over three months’ time.

The couple, originally from the UK, have been living in Kerry since 2016 with their 16-year-old daughter, who attends Killorglin Community College. She has autism and is provided with the specialised support she needs at the mid-Kerry school, so the family want to remain within travelling distance of the school.

Both Phillippa and Michael have made Kerry their home and are part and parcel of the local community. Michael works in IT and Phillippa works in Londis in Killorglin part-time, as well as running her own business.

The family were given notice last year that they must leave their long-term rental as the owner of the house wants to return to live in Kerry, which is completely ‘understandable’ but has left them homeless.

“The landlady is doing nothing wrong. She wants to come back and we understand that,” said Phillippa but the decision means that the family have nowhere to live and, currently, no hope of finding somewhere.

They had never intended to be long-term renters and had, in fact, planned to buy a house during the pandemic but, due to a number of factors, were unable to do so and instead had to continue renting. Faced with the news that this was no longer an option, they purchased a site in Castleisland last year to build on but are nowhere near securing planning.

They have been searching for months for a property to rent in the interim but have been unable to do so, and their situation has now reached a crisis point given the decision by the Government not to extend the eviction ban.

They have until June 26 to now move having been given extra time to allow their daughter to do her Junior Cert.

“I am so stressed I am not sleeping. I don’t even know how I am functioning as a wife and mother,” Phillippa said.

Phillippa ended up in hospital in recent weeks due to stress and burst into tears as she told medics the frightening situation she faces.

“We are in a dire situation... The renting situation is a night-mare and the planning situation is a nightmare,” she said.

The family have hit out at the Government and the planning process, which they say is further exacerbating the housing crisis.

“It is crazy situation,” she said. “The Government are not doing anything to help individuals, it is all about corporations, it is about giving people who have money more money.”

The family had almost secured a house in recent days but their dreams were once again dashed, and Phlilippa says the situation is ‘frightening’.

“There is nowhere for us to go to. We have bought tents for our site and we could live in those. It is the only thing I can think of right now,” she said.

She is calling on the Government to come up with “real solutions” to help individuals and to bring in “drastic emergency changes to planning” to allow people to build, given the shortage of housing:

“If you can prove you lived in the locality or in the county, they should waive the need for planning.”

Phillippa and Michael are facing difficulties with planning given that they have lived in Killorglin for seven years, and not Castleisland, so they are unable to show their ‘housing need’ for that area.

They wrote to the council to seek pre-planning advice. A response took almost five months to receive, they say, and it is likely to take up to two years to get planning, if they are successful at all.

“There are so many sites out there that could be utilised, some with houses and some don’t, but all the council want is to show the ‘need’ for a house in rural area,” she said.

She feels there is not enough state support for people in their situation. She would need to give up work or leave her husband to qualify for state backing, underlining the seriousness of her situation.

“It should be about families working hard to gain security but it is the opposite,” she said.

“What kind of message do the Government want to give out?”

She has also pleaded with the wider community to assist them if they know of anywhere to rent in the mid-Kerry area. They are hoping some-one may know of a property available to rent.