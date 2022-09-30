Tense standoff in Kerry after male threatened to kill a mother and her daughter

A woman and her young daughter were evacuated by gardaí from a Castleisland apartment complex along with all other residents after a man who tried kicking the door of their flat in while threatening to kill the pair later barricaded himself in his own residence.

The fraught standoff unfolded at an apartment complex on Church Street in Castleisland from 11pm on Thursday night after gardaí received a report that a male had tried violently gaining access to a flat inhabited by a mother and her young school-going daughter.

The man, who was not related to the mother and daughter, repeatedly tried kicking the door of their flat in while shouting threats at the terrified duo inside.

However, large numbers of gardaí arrived at the scene within seconds of the report prompting the man to flee to his own residence.

Gardaí were initially able to gain entry to the man’s flat where they seized a machete and other knives before moving out of the apartment.

They also evacuated the woman and her daughter from their flat as well as all the other residents of the apartment building, some 15 – 20 people.

The man then barricaded himself in the flat and proceeded to shout threats at officers on the street below. He also threw one item out the window onto the street in the course of the tense standoff. It did not make contact with any of the gardaí thankfully.

Members of the gardaí’s specialised armed RSU unit were called to the scene but shortly before their arrival the male ran from the flat and attempted to attack gardaí. Both uniformed gardaí and detectives present quickly tackled and managed to subdue the man and effect his arrest at around midnight.

He was taken to Tralee Garda Station where he is being held in connection with the threat to harm and/or kill the mother and daughter. A follow-up search of the apartment complex recovered other knives as well as a suspected stun gun. No one was physically injured in the incident.