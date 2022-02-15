Templenoe residents to fight against mast over Kenmare Bay

Templenoe residents Geraldine Tophan, Joe Falvey and Antoinette Cusack Galvin who have vowed to campaign against the erection of a telecommunications mast close to their homes. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Templenoe residents Carmel Sreenan, Hugh O’Donnabháin, Antoinette Cusask Galvin, Deirdre Moriarty, Helen and Geraldine Tophan (back) Andy Holmes with Nan, Joe Falvey, Cathal O’Donnabháin and David Doran who are fighting against a planned telecommunications mast overlooking Kenmare Bay. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Residents in Templenoe in Kenmare have begun a major campaign to halt a proposed telecommunications mast planned on the famous Ring of Kerry Golf Course.

Hundreds of objections are being prepared to voice the concerns of the residents and the wider community against the mast and an emergency public meeting is planned for Friday night to urge the local community to join in the fight and protect their local area.

The proposal submitted to Kerry County Council has been met with shock and anger amongst residents whose homes are close to the planned mast which they claim will tower over their properties and blight the views over Kenmare Bay and along the hugely popular Kerry Way. There are up to 80 properties in the locality.

Residents fear the mast will have detrimental effects on the flora and fauna and the environment of the popular tourist area as well as also having an effect on the property values in the scenic location with some residents claiming they may be forced to move and sell their properties.

Health fears have also been cited by the residents who have this week started a campaign with the aim of halting the development.

“We never thought this would be a location for a mast given it is a scenic beauty spot on the Ring of Kerry and the Kerry Way. We are very concerned and disappointed and we will fight to ensure that the mast is not erected near our homes,” said resident Geraldine Topham.

The proposal submitted by On Tower Ltd is for a 36m 5G high telecommunication structure at the Ring of Kerry Golf Club at Reen, Templenoe, Kenmare.

Residents say this is 86m above sea level and will be an eyesore in the locality. The company says it will have no visual impact and not seriously injure the amenities or character of the area

Planning was sought from the council on January 25 but residents only became aware of the development in recent days. All submissions to the planning application must be submitted by February 28 and a decision by Kerry County Council is due on March 21.

The proposal is by Indigo an agent on behalf of On Tower Ltd and the mast according to planning documents will be used to improve 3 mobile service amongst others in the area. However residents claim that the improvement is minimal.

“The dangers far out weight any benefits. This 36 tower will be a blight on our landscape and the health and safety risks could be enormous … It beggars believes that something so environmentally friendly could be foisted upon us,” said resident Antoinette Galvin.

Andrea Collins, another local resident, said a key fear concerns about health effects. She said that ‘public health’ must be taken into consideration when considering planning.

The landowner at the Ring of Kerry golf club have given permission for the On Tower Ltd to apply for planning permission for the mast on the land according to planning documentations but local residents have raised questions surrounding this and are seeking legal advice.

Planning document includes a letter from Three stating that they intend to use this mast to provide “improved mobile and wireless broadband coverage to the Templenoe area and the N70 road.”

"This site would provide coverage to our customers living, visiting and travelling in the area. Failure to progress this installation therefore could have a negative impact on network subscribers enjoying future technologies,” the letter states.

"A lot of studies have shown the improvement to be minimal. We are gathering information on the detrimental effects this will have on our homes and locality from the environment to farming concerns, to destroying our beautiful scenic area, to health concerns .. We need as many people as possible to object.”

On Tower Ltd is a company of Celinex a European Telecommunications Infrastructure provider, which provides such infrastructure and support to the Irish telecommunications market. They currently have 1,150 other sites in Ireland and this applications represents “an investment commitment” to operate a telecommunication site on the Ring of Kerry.

They will offer other operators space on the site “therefore providing a choice of good quality wireless mobile and broadband telecommunications infrastructure to the local community.”

The public meeting takes place at 8pm in Brooklane Hotel on Friday night, February 18. A website www.templenoemastinformation.com details the concerns of the community.