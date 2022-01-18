Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Teenager chased men with a pitchfork in violent incident in Tralee

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A teenager chased a group of men with a pitchfork during a violent incident in the Mitchels Road area of Tralee two years ago.

William McCarthy now (20) of 28 Cois Coille, Tralee; and Robert Coffey (21) of 42 Woodview Park, Tralee, both appeared at Tralee Courthouse, charged with violent disorder at 23 Mitchels Road on April 17, 2020. Mr McCarthy was also charged with threatening to kill or cause harm. 

Privacy