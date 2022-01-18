Teenager chased men with a pitchfork in violent incident in Tralee

A teenager chased a group of men with a pitchfork during a violent incident in the Mitchels Road area of Tralee two years ago.

William McCarthy now (20) of 28 Cois Coille, Tralee; and Robert Coffey (21) of 42 Woodview Park, Tralee, both appeared at Tralee Courthouse, charged with violent disorder at 23 Mitchels Road on April 17, 2020. Mr McCarthy was also charged with threatening to kill or cause harm.

The court heard that Gardaí met a group of locals outside a house at the top of Mitchels Road after receiving a report of males being chased down the street. Gardaí were told that Mr McCarthy, Mr Coffey, and one other individual had attacked the group with sticks. The men had left the scene by that point.

Gardaí outlined that the three men arrived in a silver Ford Focus, turning left and entering Hawley Park the wrong way. The men then exited the car and ran towards a group of men.

William McCarthy had a black stick, which Gardaí said he used to assault one of the men. He picked up a pitch-fork dropped by one of the men and chased the group.

He also broke a window of a van belonging to one of the attacked men.

Gardaí said they were told that Mr McCarthy also tried to force his way into a dwelling house of one of the men, and he threatened to kill them. The attackers left the area afterwards in the Ford Focus.

Judge David Waters observed that Mr McCarthy’s involvement appeared to be more serious than Mr Coffey’s.

Defence solicitor Pat Mann said the men should have known better but were quite young at the time. He said there had been prior history between the various parties involved in the incident but that this has since quietened down.

Mr Mann said that Mr Coffey’s co-operation with probation services since the incident had been “top class”.

Judge Waters noted that Mr Coffey has two previous convictions – one for a public-order offence and another for possession of drugs – but he described them as relatively minor offences. He said the April 17 incident was very serious, but in taking account of his co-operation with probation services, he dealt with the violent-disorder matter by way of a €500 fine, with a criminal-damage charge taken into consideration.

He fined Mr Coffey €200 respectively for two incidences of driving unaccompanied while a learner driver in April and May 2021. His failures to properly display ‘L’ plates on the dates of those incidents were taken into consideration.

He was also fined €250 for possession of cannabis on May 22, 2020.

Judge Waters remanded Mr McCarthy on continuing bail, under the supervision of probation services, for charges including violent disorder; producing a weapon (the stick); threatening to kill or cause harm; and assault during the April 17 incident.