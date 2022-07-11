Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for information after a teenager was seriously injured in a road traffic accident in the town in the early hours of Monday morning.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, occurred at approximately 1.10am on Brewery Road on Monday, July 11.

The pedestrian, a male in his teens, received serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital.

A technical examination of the scene is taking place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who have dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.