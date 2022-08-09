Teen charged with stabbing woman during attempted burglary in Tralee

A MAN in his late teens has been charged with the stabbing of a young woman during an attempted burglary at Ballymullen in Tralee on Sunday night.

18-year-old Robert Bily – who is originally from Slovakia and has an address at 12 Brandon Place, Tralee – appeared before Judge Alec Gabbet at a special sitting of Limerick District Court on Tuesday evening.

Mr Bily is charged with assault causing harm contrary to section three of the non fatal offences against the person act; trespass with the intent to commit burglary and possession of a knife at 14 Murphys Terrace, Ballymullen, Tralee on Sunday night, August 7.

The building was formerly occupied by Nancy Myles pub and now provides rental accommodation to a number of tenants.

Robert Bily – who was represented by Bernie Cronin of Pat Mann and Company Solicitors in Tralee – has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The victim of the attack, a woman in her mid 20s, remains at University Hospital Kerry where she is being treated for her injuries.

Her condition is described as stable and her injuries were said not to be life threatening.

Mr Bily had applied for bail but this was opposed by gardaí and refused by Judge Gabbet due to the seriousness of the offence and the potential flight risk.

The accused, who has been detained at Tralee Garda Station since the incident, was remanded in custody.

A second man, aged in his mid 20s, who had been arrested in connection with the incident has been released from custody without charge. Gardaí said that a file on the second man’s case is currently being prepared for the DPP.