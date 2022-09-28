TedX Tralee taking place in Siamsa Tíre next week

Nicola O'Sullivan, Bryan Carr, Bernadette Gilroy and James Finnegan pictured at the launch of the Ted x Tralee event taking place on the 6th of October in the Siamsa Tire. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

TEDxTralee, an independently organised event, licensed by TEDx, returns to Siamsa Tire next Thursday, October 6 with the theme of ‘The Good Room’ and as part of the An Turas Mor – Homecoming Kerry Festival.

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organised events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe with 32 million subscribers alone on the TEDx YouTube Channel.

Local curators and co-ordinators Bryan Carr and James Finnegan felt that after the stunning success of TEDxTralee 2021, whose talks have been viewed on the online worldwide TED platform over two hundred and seventy thousand times, that there was another opportunity to promote Tralee on the International TEDx map with another series of an eclectic series of talks and presentations from local, national and international speakers.

The event’s fourteen speakers come from a variety of backgrounds and unique experiences all sharing their stories and big ideas. From an initial submission of forty eight speakers, these individuals were selected and assisted over a number of weeks and months in developing their presentations.

“We are delighted, proud and honored to be able to give these wonderful, inspiring and thought provoking talks a platform, covering a range of topics from the personal to the global perspective” said Bryan and James this week.

“It was always the aspiration for last year’s event to be the first in a series of legacy events promoting Tralee, Kerry and Ireland under the TEDxTralee banner. This year, with the development of the An Turas Mor series of countywide festivals and events, a wonderful opportunity presented itself to raise the bar once again.”

Organisers said that they also want to encourage and give practical experience to the next generation of production talent working in conjunction and collaboration with seasoned event project leaders.

Of course, nothing of this scale can be achieved in isolation, so the TEDxTralee team said they wish to gratefully acknowledge the support of all their partners including Tralee Chamber Alliance, Shannon Star Entertainment, The Rose Hotel, M.EDIA, Siamsa Tire, Quails Partners and of course, Connect Publications as well as the sponsors of An Turas Mor including Kerry County Council, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Fáilte Ireland.

Tickets for the event are available at https://siamsatire.com/