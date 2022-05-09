Team Geaney back on the road for charity

Team Geaney is has once again on the go and the team will fundraise for the Irish Community Air Ambulance in this year's Ring of Kerry. From Left; Donie Lucey (ICAA), John Joe Clifford, Conor O'Connor, Eamon Magnier, Ned Buckley, Leisha Geaney, Connie Looney, Denis Geaney, Tom Colbert and Keira Geaney. Pic supplied by John Colbert

With the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, back after a two year absence, it is all systems go for the July 2, 2022 event. Team Geaney has once again been activated and back in training to raise funds for this year’s chosen charity.

While the group have not been sitting on their laurels during the pandemic this is the first time they will get the opportunity to take part in the Ring of Kerry in two years.

During its absence Team Geaney still managed to keep up their fundraising efforts and during 2020 at the height of the pandemic Team Geaney raised almost €20,000 for the ICU unit at University Hospital Kerry in support of the Tangney family who wanted to thank UHK for the care they took of Gene Tangney who spent months battling Covid at the hospital.

This year Team Geaney has set its sights on another very worthy cause – the Irish Community Air Ambulance. This charity is committed to providing safe, effective and timely emergency medical care to those seriously ill or injured.

Last week, the Denis Geaney team and friends visited the Rathcoole aerodrome, the base used for the Air Ambulance and were able to familiarise themselves with the service.

Team Geaney hope with the support of the public to help them fundraise for this deserving charity.

"I was very impressed when I visited. I think it is a very worthy cause,” said Denis. He is one of the founders of the Ring of Kerry which marks 40 years this year.

Denis has cycling the Ring of Kerry every single year that the event has ran and even a few times in between and more recently during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His team this year will include some members of his own family including his sons and grandchildren. His son Norman and grand-daughter Jennifer are travelling from Sweden to take part while Bernard, Ciara and Lisa will also join him.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance are delighted to be one of the six chosen charities for this years event and are grateful to Team Geaney for their support.

Barry Cunningham, Diarmuid O'Donovan and Darren Lynch are among more than 500 people aided by the Community Air Ambulance during 2021. All three sustained serious injuries after coming off their bikes in North Cork, West Kerry and West Cork.

They’re encouraging cyclists to register and take part in the Ring of Kerry on behalf of the organisation or Tupport Team Geaney who are cycling for the charity this year.

Registration opened for the Ring of Kerry in February and the event on July 2 is confined to 8,000 cyclists. Full details are on their website along with the full list of charities at www.ringofkerrycycle.ie and donations to the Community Air Ambulance is via this site.