Taxi drivers say new 12% fare hike may not be enough to cover cost of living crisis

The Chairman of Tralee Taxi Drivers’ Association said it’s ‘too early’ to know if a 12 per cent fare increase is enough to withstand rising inflation and the high cost of living.

The new rate came into effect on September 1. But Chairperson Terry Boyle warned it will take at least six months before drivers will know if the increase is enough to cover spiralling costs.

The rise means the initial charge of €3.80 will increase to €4.20, while the premium time rate – between 8pm and 8am at weekends and on Bank Holidays – will be set at €4.80.

Several additional tariffs also apply to certain journeys based on distance. The National Transport Authority (NTA) say the increase has been weighted towards shorter and premium trips.

The NTA had originally recommended a fare increase in 2020. This was deferred due to the pandemic.

Taxi drivers last received a pay increase of 5 per cent in 2019. However, Mr Boyle said the latest increase is ‘unusual’ as it comes amid the backdrop of uncertainty created by the pandemic and war in Ukraine.

The kickback from Brexit is also being felt as many of the insurance firms used by taxi drivers are based in the UK. Added to this is the NTA ruling that taxi vehicles must not be older than 10-years.

“Things are kind of normal at the moment within the sector. But the cost of diesel is rising," said Mr Boyle.

"When the last increase was introduced, diesel was €1.10 a litre. Now, it’s close to €2.00 a litre. That’s a significant increase. With this also comes an increase in servicing and maintaining vehicles.”

He explained that even though the 12 percent increase was based on a survey of taxi drivers’ concerns, the fast-changing cost of living means the rate may need to be reviewed sooner than expected.

“We really won’t know how this is going to work out for at least six months. Since the war broke out things have got worse.

"The feeling among the drivers is very unusual in that they are back working but there’s apprehension over the future and what it holds,” he said.

“The big problem is what if this 12 percent is swallowed up? It’s too early to know. There’s lots of extremes in this job: it goes from very busy to extremely quiet. Trying to find a balance is difficult,” Mr Boyle said.

He concludes: “The more people’s discretionary spend is hit by the high cost of living. This will impact the social scene. There’s only so much the public can take. Now, we’re just operating from week to week.”