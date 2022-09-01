Kerry

Taxi drivers say new 12% fare hike may not be enough to cover cost of living crisis

All taxi fares have increased as of September 1. Taxi drivers in Tralee say this may not be enough to meet high costs within the sector.

Stephen Fernane

The Chairman of Tralee Taxi Drivers’ Association said it’s ‘too early’ to know if a 12 per cent fare increase is enough to withstand rising inflation and the high cost of living.

The new rate came into effect on September 1. But Chairperson Terry Boyle warned it will take at least six months before drivers will know if the increase is enough to cover spiralling costs.

