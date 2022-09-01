Task Force on estuary to ‘engage directly’ with local groups

From left, Joan Murphy and John Fox of the Tarbert Development Association and Noel Lynch of the Ballylongford Development company overlooking the Shannon Estuary and famous landbank back in 2018. Both groups are to meet the Shannon Estuary Economic Task Force in the near future. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Development groups in North Kerry have welcomed the opportunity to discuss the mission of the Shannon Estuary Economic Task Force after the force flagged its intention to ‘engage directly’ with them this week.

But if the direct engagement amounts to a meeting it is a meeting that will be taking place in the near future rather than on Friday as members of both the Ballylongford and Tarbert Development Associations had originally requested.

On Friday, the Shannon Economic Task Force is to meet with North Kerry councillors, those elected members of the Council representing the Listowel Municipal Area.

The Listowel councillors had sought the meeting in July after the full Council was briefed in Tralee by the Task Force on its mission to assess the strategic strengths of the Estuary, with a view to driving economic development in the zone.

But local groups which played a crucial role in the establishment of the Task Force, and which participated in its formation via informed submissions, had urged the force for a presence at Friday’s meeting; the better to communicate the hopes, fears and ideas of the community that knows the strengths and weaknesses of the estuary better than any.

Both local development groups jointly wrote to the new Task Force demanding a presence at the meeting on Friday. Indeed, their campaigning in the wake of the Government’s decision to drop State support for the Shannon LNG plant played no small role in the formation of the Task Force back in 2020.

“This is a unique opportunity for the Task Force to rub shoulders with the ordinary folks and to display a listening ear and concern for their views and aspirations!” the groups told the Task Force last week, continuing:

“Some of these ordinary people have been involved with Community Associations for many many years, promoting the Estuary with the same objective as the Taskforce! Such is their belief in the Estuary, some sat down and went to the trouble of writing submissions on this matter to you! Now you can show your appreciation by inviting some of these folks to participate in your endeavours!”

They received a reply from the Task Force on Tuesday evening, thanking them for the communication and ‘indeed for the work that [you] both have undertaken to submit to our consultation process.

“Please be advised that it is the Taskforce’s intention to engage directly with your group and others who submitted to the process at a date in the near future once all the written submissions received have been considered appropriately. The Taskforce will be in touch in due course in that regard.

“The meeting taking place with Elected Representatives arises from a request made at a sitting of Kerry County Council on July 18th. The Taskforce look forward to engaging with you in the not-too-distant future.”