In the week of his 60th birthday, Tarbert native and Ireland’s youngest Thalidomide survivor, John Stack, said that he hopes the coming year will finally bring to an end the decades’ long campaign for justice for he and other survivors.

John, who has been the chairperson of the Irish Thalidomide Association (ITA) for a number of years now, was needlessly affected by the toxic morning sickness drug Thalidomide.

The morning sickness drug Thalidomide was first sold in Ireland in 1959. But as its popularity grew, so did the number of babies born with catastrophic disabilities, and it took years before it was finally taken off the shelves in Ireland.

John was born in January 1963, 14 months after the International withdrawal was not heeded by the State; his mother took thalidomide seven months after the drug should have been taken off the Irish market.

Speaking this week, John said that his birthday wish is that “2023 draws a line in the sand of this sorry saga. It’s gone on too long. That a fair deal is done now. We need closure, we are exhausted. I can’t spend the rest of my days fighting.”

“As children we weren’t expected to live to middle age - I’m delighted to have got this far,” he continued.

Fiona Cassidy, a spokesperson for the ITA and fellow Thalidomide survivor said that John, one of approximately 40 survivors left in Ireland, “is the most remarkable and unassuming man” and that they were delighted to be able to mark his birthday this week.