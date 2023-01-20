Tarbert man took off his jacket, raised his fists, and looked for a fight on night out

A 22-year-old man took off his jacket and raised his fists while looking for a fight in Listowel last summer, Listowel District Court has heard.

Blake O’Gorman of 26 St Patrick’s Terrace, Tarbert, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive, and insulting words with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, or being reckless as to whether the peace might be breached.

Gardaí were on patrol in Listowel in the early hours of July 3 last when they observed Mr O’Gorman shortly before 3am that Sunday. Gardaí told the court that Mr O’Gorman was acting in a “threatening, abusive, and aggressive” manner. He was “shouting and roaring, looking for a fight”.

Mr O’Gorman took off his jacket, Garda evidence outlined, and he raised his fists, squaring up to people present before he was arrested.

He was kept overnight in Tralee Garda Station, and his solicitor, Pat Mann, said his client had a very hazy recollection of events. He said Mr O’Gorman had been on a night out with friends and there was “too much drink involved”.

The Court heard that Mr O’Gorman is currently doing well in a course within the National Learning Network. Mr Mann said Mr O’Gorman’s parents are very decent people, and he asked Judge David Waters to be as lenient as possible.

Judge Waters fined Mr O’Gorman €400. He was also convicted of being drunk to the extent that he was a danger to himself and others, and the punishment also took this offence into consideration.