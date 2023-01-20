Kerry

Tarbert man took off his jacket, raised his fists, and looked for a fight on night out

Listowel Court House Expand

Listowel Court House

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A 22-year-old man took off his jacket and raised his fists while looking for a fight in Listowel last summer, Listowel District Court has heard.

Blake O’Gorman of 26 St Patrick’s Terrace, Tarbert, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive, and insulting words with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, or being reckless as to whether the peace might be breached.

