Tarbert farm walk points to the future

Tim Browne, Ballyduff; Mike Flynn, Tarbert; and Neil O'Hanlon, Tarbert are pictured at a Teagasc/Kerry Agribusiness Joint Programme Farm Walk on the farm of Patrick and Paula O'Hanlon, Meelcon, Tarbert. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Pictured at a Teagasc/Kerry Agribusiness Joint Programme Farm Walk at Meelcon, Tarbert, are Pat Murphy, Kerry Agribusiness; hosts Paula and Patrick O’Hanlon; and Robert Prendiville, Teagasc. This event, as part of the Signpost Programme, will provide leadership to farmers as we move towards more sustainable farming systems. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Pictured at a Teagasc/Kerry Agribusiness Joint Programme Farm Walk at Meelcon, Tarbert, are Pat Murphy, Kerry Agribusiness; hosts Patrick and Paula O’Hanlon; their children, Ned and Louis; and Robert Prendiville, Teagasc. This event, as part of the Signpost Programme, will provide leadership to farmers as we move towards more sustainable farming systems. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Meelcon in Tarbert this week played host to a farm walk – which organisers hope will provide some guidance to farmers as the sector moves towards a more sustainable future.

The event was a joint programme by Teagasc and Kerry Agribusiness and was hosted by Patrick and Paula O’Hanlon from 11am on Tuesday last – with a special appearance by their children, Ned and Louis.

Robert Prendiville of Teagasc and Kerry Agribusiness’ Pat Murphy were among those to attend the event, which forms part of the Signpost Programme, of which Patrick and Paula are participants.

The programme itself seeks to make early progress in reducing the gaseous emissions produced by the agriculture sector; improve water quality; protect and improve bio-diversity; and reduce costs and increase profits on farms.

Further information on Signpost is available from www.teagasc.ie/.