Taoiseach says LNG projects will be considered to address energy crisis

A six-day gathering of climate campaigners got underway in North Kerry this week. Slí Eile is the main group behind what’s being called the first climate camp in Ireland since 2010, on farmland at Saleen Pier near Tarbert. The umbrella group, Climate Camp Ireland, says the location was chosen to show opposition to the proposed construction of a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has said the Government will have to consider LNG (liquefied natural gas) projects to address the energy crisis in Ireland.

However, he said he would not give support for any specific plan such as the Shannon LNG project in Kerry, which is currently seeking planning permission.

The planning decision is due in September. However, its future has been shrouded in debate with climate campaigners on site this week to voice their opposition to the project.

During a visit to Kerry this week, the Taoiseach said that such projects may be necessary to address the energy crisis but only if they are consistent with the programme for Government which prohibits LNG terminals that use fracked gas.

“The programme for Government allows for LNG but without fracked gas,” said the Taoiseach.

He said consideration will have to be given to LNG projects arising from the energy-security issue that has emerged from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“All of Europe is looking at LNG but the type of energy we look at and the mode of delivery may differ,” said Mr Martin.

“I am not going to comment on any specific project other than to say that LNG [project] that uses fuel not derived from fracking is consistent with the programme for Government.

“The energy crisis brought on by the war has changed dramatically in the short term. The energy-security question and what is going on across Europe and the world is a greater increase in LNG facilities, and it is one option among a number of options that have to be considered in light of the energy crisis,” said the Taoiseach.

But this view is noticeably different from the campaigners who gathered in Tarbert this past week as part of the Climate Camp Ireland protest against Shannon LNG.

It pushed back against the Taoiseach’s assertion that non-fracked gas projects would be considered as part of the Government’s energy objectives. Climate Camp organisers said this would not be the case with Shannon LNG as New Fortress Energy’s proposed export terminals in the US are in areas that would transport fracked gas.

Much to the disapproval of locals in favour of LNG, messages opposed to a terminal in North Kerry were painted on roofs and buildings near the site as part of the week-long protest. An imaginative human circle with the blunt message: ‘Frack off LNG’ was created by the protesters.

An Bord Pleanála has requested extra information from New Fortress Energy regrading its plans.