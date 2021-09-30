Taoiseach says allegations against former Kerry Judge ‘Very serious’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described allegations that former Kerry District Court Judge James O’Connor abused his position with a woman who was before his court as a “very serious” issue.

Mr Martin made the comments after Dublin Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy availed of Dáil privilege to identify Mr O’Connor as the former judge at the centre of allegations that they abused their position by seeking a sexual relationship with a woman who appeared in their court.

In the Dáil on Wednesday Deputy Murphy alleged the retired judge “abused his position to persistently and completely inappropriately pursue a vulnerable woman who was before his court on a family law matter for a sexual relationship”.

Deputy Murphy alleged that the then judge had obtained the woman’s phone number in the context of her family law case and “then used that to pursue her inappropriately and persistently, in a way that made her scared, for a sexual relationship”.

Deputy Murphy had previously raised the matter in the Dáil in July, without naming Mr O’Connor.

He said that since then he had been contacted by another woman who told him “a very similar story” relating to the same judge.

In the Dáil Deputy Murphy quoted allegations the second woman had made to him about Mr O’Connor.

“He approached her repeatedly, he got her number and then he persistently pursued her,” Mr Murphy said.

“There were multiple incidents. I won’t go through all of them. I will just quote one incident she told me about.”

Quoting the woman, Deputy Murphy said: “He rang me another day and said he had stuff for my case. He said to meet me at the back door of the courthouse. I went to the back door and he was waiting”.

“He said he didn’t have the paperwork with him. He brought me in there to get the paperwork, then he lunged at me. I pushed him and left.

“He obviously felt he could have done anything he wanted to.”

Deputy Murphy said that the first complainant “got no joy” when she went to GSOC (The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission), and that he had written on her behalf to the Taoiseach but he had received no response.

“Unless she had very bravely decided to speak out – and she absolutely shouldn’t have had to do that – absolutely nothing would be happening in relation to this case,” said Deputy Murphy.

“We need action. We need change so that people in these circumstances are not subjected to the kind of abuse of power, the imbalance of power situations that exist between judges and people in front of them,” he added.

In response to Deputy Murphy Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the “first case” involving the judge had been brought to GSOC.

However, Mr Martin said that GSOC were unable “to bring this to the conclusion that one would anticipate it should be”, Mr Martin told the Dáil.

Mr Martin said he would “give further consideration to this”.

“I don’t know if that is expectations being too high going into GSOC or whether there are issues in terms of the operation of GSOC,” said Mr Martin.

“But there are real issues here in terms of the degree to which Government can supersede the role of the various agencies involved. That is a really legitimate problem,” said the Taoiseach.

“That said, very serious allegations have been made in respect of a judge, who is no longer operating as a judge”.

“That judge is entitled to fight those allegations and assertions also and it is not simple in terms of the degree to which the Government can respond or how it responds. But I am going to give the matter examination,” said Mr Martin.

Mr O’Connor has not commented on the allegations made against him.

The retired judge – who is from Glencar, near Killorglin – was first appointed to the bench in 1998.

He was initially assigned to courts in county cork Cork but moved to oversee the courts in Kerry’s District 17 in 2005. He retired in 2018 after his application to stay on the bench for another year was refused.