Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urged to apologise for Kerry civil war atrocities - ‘I think now is the time for an open apology’

Ballyseedy monument. The scene of a massacre in Kerry during the Civil War in 1923. Expand

Stephen Fernane

Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley has said the ‘terrible atrocities’ perpetrated by the National Army of the Free State Government in Kerry during the Irish Civil War of 1922-23 deserve an apology.

Cllr Beasley made the demand at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC) given that Kerry is where some of the bloodiest incidents took place, with atrocities carried out by both sides.

