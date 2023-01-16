Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urged to apologise for Kerry civil war atrocities - ‘I think now is the time for an open apology’

Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley has said the ‘terrible atrocities’ perpetrated by the National Army of the Free State Government in Kerry during the Irish Civil War of 1922-23 deserve an apology.

Cllr Beasley made the demand at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC) given that Kerry is where some of the bloodiest incidents took place, with atrocities carried out by both sides.

The call for an apology comes as the centenary commemorations of these tragic events are set to commence in Kerry in February.

The most notable atrocity occurred at Ballyseedy Cross where a reprisal resulted in Republican prisoners being tied to a mine and blown up by Government soldiers. Incidents showing the brutality of division also resulted in tragic deaths in places like Killarney, Knocknagoshel, Clashmealcon, and Cahersiveen.

“I think now is the time. I know there is no monopoly on suffering but the atrocities that were committed [in Kerry], on open apology would be very welcome. That this would be done in the very near future, before the anniversaries commence,” Cllr Beasley said.

KCC announced that a three-day conference on the civil war in Kerry is to take place in Tralee on February 23-25.

The conference aims to bring together a wide range of local, national and international experts, historians and academics to discuss the conflict in Kerry and its legacy.

However, Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris urged that local communities are included in the story of Kerry’s civil war. She cited the huge volume of work being done by communities that builds a more personal and insightful story of the period.

“I was at a function by the Ardfert Historical Society. They have everything down to relations across the world who were able to supply photographs and give backstories and histories, and to put faces on the people whose crosses we see on the side of the road,” said Cllr Ferris.

“These communities have done a huge amount of work, and they should be participating to give the histories of these people, their families, histories, and everything in between. I would appreciate if that could be looked at,” she added.

The conference will be held at Siamsa Tíre and is supported by KCC through funding from the Decade of Centenaries Programme of Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht Sport and Media.

For more information, visit www.kerrycivilwarconference.ie