Taoiseach confirms ‘no state apology’ for Kerry civil war atrocity at Ballyseedy – ‘I don’t think it’s the right approach’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed there will be no state apology for the massacre perpetrated by Free State soldiers at Ballyseedy in March 1923 where eight Republican prisoners were tied to a landmine and blown up.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time on Thursday evening, the Taoiseach said while he acknowledged what happened in Ballyseedy was ‘wrong’, it must be viewed in the context of other atrocities carried out by both sides during the civil war period.

“I believe what happened at Ballyseedy was wrong. It was an atrocity and should not have happened,” the Taoiseach said.

“A state apology is a very particular thing, and there were many atrocities, sadly, committed during the civil war by both sides. I don’t think the right approach would be to have a state apology about one of those atrocities. I think it’s important that we see it in the round,” he added.

The Taoiseach added that he will have a chance to ‘reflect and speak’ on the matter in the context of the Decade of Commemorations in relation to the civil war in particular.

The announcement comes ahead of the anniversary of the massacre which took place in the early hours of March 7, 1923.

A series of commemorations are planned for this weekend at the Ballyseedy Monument which marks the spot of the massacre on the outskirts of Tralee.

At last month’s meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC) a motion from Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris requesting that KCC write to the Government to correct the record of what happened and acknowledge the deaths of eight Republican prisoners as a deliberate action by Free State forces, was defeated by a vote 7 to 17.