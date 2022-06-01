Tánaiste to meet US billionaire on future of Shannon LNG project

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar is to meet US billionaire Wesley Edens on the future of the Shannon LNG project within a matter of weeks, The Kerryman can reveal.

It's seen by supporters of the LNG gas plan as one of the more significant developments in the saga since State support for the plant was abandoned under the 2020 Programme for Government.

Mr Edens, co-founder and Chief Executive of the multinational giant New Fortress Energy (NFE) which owns Shannon LNG, secured the meeting just weeks after writing to An Taoiseach in the wake of a war that has upended Europe’s energy status quo.

In that letter Wesley Edens told An Taoiseach that the Ballylongford Landbank plan is ‘shovel ready’ and a 'fast-track solution to Ireland’s grave energy security position’.

Now, he is to meet with Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar to outline the company's exact plans for its €650 million project, which comprises a gas terminal and 600MW gas-fired power plant.

It's understood the Tánaiste is particularly open to hearing about the firm’s plans to convert the LNG facility to clean hydrogen fuel at a future juncture.

Mayor of the Listowel MD Cllr Mike Kennelly (FG) has warned that nothing less than the energy security of the nation is at stake, as he welcomed news of a meeting he helped facilitate as an intermediary between the company and the Tánaiste.

"The Tánaiste said he is willing to hear what they have to say and how their plans would address concerns about Ireland’s energy security and fit in with our climate objectives.

“I’m delighted to have been able to facilitate the meeting. I succeeded in getting the two parties to the table to talk about the significant issues we have with energy security.

“And, let’s face it, it is a grave threat to the country.”

Mayor Kennelly said Ireland’s current dependence on a single gas transmission point with the UK and the dwindling Corrib field is dangerously unsustainable – against the background of an intermittent renewables sector and rapidly ageing power-generation infrastructure.

“They are already talking about rationing power, faced with potential gas shortages in the UK this winter. If our gas interconnector with the UK is cut off we’re in very serious trouble.

“But our gas supply for the country could be based between Ballylongford and Tarbert in a private enterprise with no liability for the taxpayer. The only liability for the taxpayer would be the extortionate prices if the gas supply from the UK is ever cut off,” Cllr Kennelly said.

He said he believed the plant's design providing for a conversion from liquid natural gas to clean hydrogen in the future was a crucial factor in clinching the meeting.

An Bord Pleanála is to rule on planning permission for the the plant later this year, likely after an oral hearing.

Mr Edens informed the Taoiseach in his recent letter that the Shannon LNG plan is the most advanced of its kind in the country and, therefore, Ireland’s fastest route to shoring up our energy security.

"I write to you to propose a fast-track solution to Ireland's grave energy security position evidenced by repeated electricity system alerts and Ireland's increasing dependence on a single gas supply point in Britain,” Mr Edens wrote.

"The project is literally ‘shovel ready’. The LNG terminal portion of the development can be constructed in 12 months….No other energy development in Ireland is so advanced,” Mr Edens – a majority owner of Aston Villa – said.

One local group long opposed to the project questioned the 12-month construction time frame. Safety Before LNG group claimed this contradicts the three-year timeframe of the build as set out in the planning application submitted to An Bord last September.

“This will come as a huge body blow to North Kerry people who had been under the impression that this was going to be a massive construction project that would last for years,” the group stated.

