Tánaiste to meet US billionaire on future of Shannon LNG project

Mayor Mike Kennelly ‘delighted’ to facilitate meeting in hope of averting what he calls ‘grave national threat’

Listowel MD Mayor Mike Kennelly has welcomed the looming meeting between the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and New Fortress Energy CEO Wes Eden as a 'very positive' development for local jobs and energy security. Expand

Donal Nolan

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar is to meet US billionaire Wesley Edens on the future of the Shannon LNG project within a matter of weeks, The Kerryman can reveal.

It's seen by supporters of the LNG gas plan as one of the more significant developments in the saga since State support for the plant was abandoned under the 2020 Programme for Government.

