Tánaiste Leo Varadkar knows the value of David Clifford to Kerry!

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has likened the value of Tech companies to Ireland to David Clifford's value to Kerry.

Speaking on Prime Time on Tuesday night he mentioned the Kerry footballer star during this interview with Sarah McInernery on the potential loss of tech jobs.

"I do think though we should always see the fact we have big companies, companies that hire a lot of people, companies that make a lot of profit, pay a lot of tax, we should see it as an asset, it like having David Clifford on your team, you know you have an asset, you look after it, treat it well,” he said.

It appears that the Tanaiste knows the value of the Kerry footballer to the county and so we do we!