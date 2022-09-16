Tánaiste Leo Varadkar denies claims of widespread price gouging in hotel sector during Kerry visit

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar with Brendan Griffin, TD as he spoke to members of the press on his arrival at Kerry Airport on Friday morning. Photo by John Reidy

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has rejected claims of widespread price gouging in the hospitality sector, despite reports that hotel room price hikes may be a tipping point in government deliberations over a VAT rise in the industry.

Hospitality businesses have availed of a reduced VAT rate of nine per cent since November 2020 – down from 13.5 per cent – but Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is understood to have been incensed by claims of greedy hoteliers inflating prices as demand multiplied this summer.

Speaking on a visit to Kerry this morning, a county heavily reliant on the tourism sector, the Tánaiste said he believed price gouging was not the norm.

"If you look at the numbers when it comes to hotel rooms or prices in restaurants, pubs or so on, they haven’t soared. There are some examples of individual hotels that over-charge for the last room but I don’t think that has been typical across the country to be fair.”

He said a decision on the reduced VAT rate would not be taken until early next year.

"The rate will not end on Budget night, it will remain in place at least until the end of February. We haven’t made a decision yet as to whether to beyond that.”

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar said a tourist or ‘bedroom’ tax, as proposed by The Taxation and Welfare Commission, should be a decision solely for local authorities to help them improve the tourism experience in the relevant areas.

Read More

“I wouldn’t be in favour of national government levying it, imposing it and taking it into central government coffers. What you see sometimes around the world is the county or the city might decide to have a bedroom tax and they would use that money to improve infrastructure and attractions in that county of city, I think that would be the best approach.

"I imagine, though, here in Kerry, the county would probably not decide to do that but you might see in some cities they might take a different view,” he added.

The Tánaiste was speaking ahead of a visit to the industrial park in Tralee, stating that while there was an increase of IDA supported jobs nationwide, Kerry has not reaped the same benefits, particularly IDA-led multi national development.

But he wouldn't be drawn on industry further north in the county, namely Shannon LNG, currently before An Bord Pleanála. In a submission to Pleanála, it was revealed that the billionaire US owner of Shannon LNG secured a meeting with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after Energy Minister Eamon Ryan first turned him down.

Mr Varadkar though did refer to the benefits of gas storage in the region ahead of Minister Ryan’s energy security review, with a report due for publication in the coming weeks.

“We’ve good gas security as we have gas off the Corrib Field in Mayo and two interconnectors with the UK but that gas field in Corrib is going to be depleted and that will lead us to become entirely dependent on the interconnection with the UK, so it makes sense to me that we have another way to bring gas into the country and store it. In that context is a good idea.”