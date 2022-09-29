Tánaiste gives backing to Fitzgerald Stadium revamp but people in Kerry must put ‘money on the table’

People in Kerry will need to ‘put money on the table’ if they want Fitzgerald Stadium to receive a long overdue refurbishment. That’s according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who visited the stadium as part of a recent tour of the county.

The Chairman of the Fitzgerald Stadium Committee, Der Brosnan, welcomed acknowledgement of the stadium’s importance, saying the time was right for redevelopment as the stadium had fallen back in recent years.

“There was a time when Fitzgerald Stadium was one of the major stadiums in the country. We held an All-Ireland in 1937. They deemed it good enough back then. We’ve gone backwards since,” he said.

Mr Brosnan referenced how other regional stadiums, such as the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork, had received investment.

The O’Sullivan Stand was extended in the mid-1980s with the most recent revamp taking place 12 years ago.

The proximity of Fitzgerald Stadium to a plethora of guest accommodation, a rail service, and an airport, are among the positive features noted.

“It’s long overdue. When we spoke with the International Rugby Board they said the location of Fitzgerald Stadium was a template for international stadiums due to its location. The most important thing is that the stadium is within walking distance from the town,” he said.

“The business people of Killarney and countywide have never been found wanting when it comes to supporting the stadium. Obviously, we will need to match this with Government funding. But the major thing is to get recognition of Fitzgerald Stadium’s potential. I think we got that from the Tánaiste,” Mr Brosnan said.

Responding to a recent Dáil question from Fine Gael Deputy Brendan Griffin, the Tánaiste said financial assistance for redevelopments on a scale required to revamp Fitzgerald Stadium will be forthcoming from Government in due course.

Deputy Griffin said the Tánaiste saw the condition of the stadium, and that it requires substantial investment.

The Deputy asked the Tánaiste to consider funding when the next round of the large-scale sport infrastructure funds open.

“It is an excellent fund for projects of that scale and a stadium such as Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. The home of Kerry football certainly would be in line for an application under the fund. It is important that the next round be progressed,” Deputy Griffin said.

In response, the Tánaiste explained that the large-scale sport infrastructure programme is currently under discussion between the Departments of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Public Expenditure and Reform.

He cited difficulties in funding allocations for important projects around the country that have yet to be drawn down due to increases in construction inflation.

He criticised a situation whereby large sums of money have been allocated but had yet to be drawn down. He stated the Government’s ‘first priority’ will be to find additional funds to get some of these projects up and running soon.

“If we can square that circle and provide additional funding to get some of those projects going, we can then open the fund up to new applicants,” he said.

“Having visited Fitzgerald Stadium with Deputy Griffin, I can see there is a major need there for capital investment,” said the Tánaiste.

“Kerry is a leading county in both sport and tourism, and it needs a modern, state-of-the-art stadium. We can all agree on that. I know the people of Kerry will put money on the table and be able to raise a lot of money, but they will need a bit of help from the Government too. I think that will be forthcoming in due course,” the Tánaiste said.