Talented Kerry teenagers bring their own musical to the stage in Killarney

Back row l-r: Grace Costello, Tommy O’Connor, Denis Moroney, Elizabeth O’Shea, Mischa McCarthy, Corey Cahill, Heather Culloty and Cillian O’ Sullivan. Middle row l-r: Caoimhe Birch, Lena Duggan, Lucy Courtney, Abbie O’Leary, Lanna Mcilroy, Alazne Sertutxa, Anna Dunlea. Front row l-r: Rachel Griffin (Co-Director and Executive Producer), Wiktoria Gluza (Head Choreographer) and Sinéad Marie (Writer and Co-Director). Teachers: Makaela Crowley Vocal Coach, MACademy (from the left) and Tara Dore Choreography Masterclass Workshop (from the right). Photo by Tatyana McGough

Back Row l-r: Grace Costello, Tommy O, Connor, Corey Cahill, Elizabeth O’Shea, Denis Moroney, Mischa McCarthy, Lucy Courtney and Cillian O’ Sullivan. Middle row l-r: Abbie O’Leary, Lanna Mcilroy, Sinéad Marie, Anna Dunlea, Caoimhe Birch and Heather Culloty. Front Row l-r :Alazne Sertutxa, Rachel Griffin, Lena Duggan and Wiktoria Gluza. Teachers: (from the left) Makaela Crowley Vocal Coach, MACademy, (from the right) Tara Dore Choreography Masterclass Workshop. Photo by Tatyana McGough

From the left: Heather Culloty, Wiktoria Gluza and Anna Dunlea, from the right: Sinéad Marie and Rachel Griffin. Photo by Tatyana McGough

A talented Killarney student has written her very own musical and she will bring this musical to the stage this month.

Sinead Marie Greene (15) is the creator of Prom Queen: A New Jukebox, a musical tackling serious issues and taking to the stage at the INEC.

Sinead started writing the musical when she was just 11 years old, and now, finally, her dream, and the dream of all those in the team, will come to life in the INEC.

Due to the pandemic and ongoing restrictions, Prom Queen’s official première took place in the form of a virtual concert on August 27, 2021.

A year on, the cast can now finally offer a fully staged production at the INEC in Killarney on November 21 and a show for schools on November 22.

Sinéad is the writer, co-director and lead actor; and Rachel Griffin is the co-director, executive producer and lead actor.

Both are students of Killarney Community College, and they are joined by students from across Killarney, Rathmore and even Cork and Limerick to bring this production to the stage.

Despite not receiving national funding, the group of teenagers refused to be stopped and set up a GoFundMe page to raise what they needed instead.

These funds are being used to cover the costs of venue hire, lighting, props, costumes, sound and stage design, amongst many other things, but the group can help charity too if funds are left over.

They hope to donate to Pieta House and Jigsaw Kerry, fitting given the links such charities have with the theme of the musical.

“This youth project aims to raise awareness around the importance of mental health. There are many relevant themes and issues relating to a modern-day society such as bullying, domestic abuse and LGBTQ+ representation (similar to the SPHE curriculum). The show hopes to shine light on these topics and spark conversations about the many different stories portrayed in the plot of this production. There is a witty approach to the daunting questions of the modern day, with a catchy soundtrack which has many great, recognisable hits!” according to Rachel.

Just recently, dance teacher Tara Dore from Tralee provided a Dance Master Class to further enhance the production.

Tara complimented the whole cast and praised the work of Wiktoria Gluza (15), a third-year student at Killarney Community College and Head Choreographer for the production. She was highly impressed by Rachel, too, and complimented her on her amazing work as co-director and executive producer.

The are working in conjunction with the MACademy, a local theatre organisation that provides the pupils with masterclasses and guidance.

Sinead and Rachel are grateful for all the advice and support they’ve received from Lily MacMonagle, and for the vocal coaching from Makaela Crowley.

An official launch of Prom Queen: A New Jukebox Musical will take place on November 13.

Recent KIFF award winner Jessica Courtney Leen will be host this event.

For further information, the dedicated website is https://promqueenthemusical.wordpress.com/, with information also available at https://linktr.ee/promqueenthemusical.

