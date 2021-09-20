Take part in ‘Critical Mass’ cycle in Tralee this Friday

The Kerry Cycling Campaign are delighted to announce this week that that the monthly Critical Mass cycles are finally returning this month after the group had to suspended the events last year and most of this year as well due to restrictions.

The first cycle of this year – which is suitable for all ages and all ability levels – will be taking place this coming Friday. September 24 at 6pm at Tralee Town Square.

Critical Mass is a high profile, monthly bike ride, in Tralee which aims to be fun, loud and community focussed. Critical Mass events highlight the numbers of people who want to cycle on Irish roads and streets, but feel they are unable to do so safely due to inadequate road design. They are a call to action to councils, government and road designers to properly and thoughtfully design for all road users, of all ages and abilities.

"We are excited to be back on the streets on the last Friday of each month, starting with the 24th of September. Critical Mass is a great way to enjoy a pedal with others in a friendly and fun atmosphere. As before, we will assemble at Tralee Town Square at 6 PM for a 6.30PM departure. Everyone is welcome to join us and you don’t need to be a seasoned cyclist to participate,” said Keith Phelan who was speaking on behalf of the Kerry Cycling Campaign.

While there is no pre-determined route, the group aims to keep the cycle to a manageable distance for those attending.