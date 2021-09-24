Take it from her hospital patients – Dr Marianne is a hero!

Tallaght University Hospital Hero Award recipient and Tarbert native Dr Marianne Foley, centre, with her award. Dr Foley is pictured with Chief Executive of TUH Lucy Nugent and Consultant in Clinical Neurophysiology & Honorary Treasurer of the Hospital Medical Board Dr Michael Alexander.

A KERRY doctor has received one of the top annual awards at the teaching hospital in which she works in Dublin for what patients said was the ‘absolutely outstanding’ care and dedication she showed them.

And managing to display such devotion to the patients of Tallaght University Hospital throughout the difficulties of both the pandemic and the cyber attack earned even more plaudits for Tarbert native Dr Marianne Foley.

A junior doctor at what is one of Ireland’s largest teaching hospitals, Dr Foley received the great honour this week of being named a TUH Hero on winning the annual Patient Experience Award.

It's a category open to the hospital community to nominate an individual or team who demonstrate extraordinary service to patients. For many who passed through the care of the hospital during the pandemic that hero could only have been the young Kerry woman.

Dr Marianne was nominated by the daughter of one patient who described her professionalism as ‘absolutely outstanding’.

‘”Marianne has been absolutely outstanding in her care and dedication to my Dad,” her nominator wrote in the submission. “Her communication and regular updates to both my Dad and us, his family, has been amazing and we would be lost without her assistance. She shows such compassion towards Dad and makes him feel important not just another ‘random patient.”

These were the fourth annual Hero Awards held at the large teaching hospital, a facility with a capacity of 495 beds and more than 3,000 on its staff.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has presented us all both professionally and personally with enormous challenges,” Chief Executive of TUH Lucy Nugent said on the announcement of the awards.

"No one could ever have envisaged the changes we would have undergone in providing care to our patients or how our own lives would alter. Every single person working across the Hospital has had to adapt and this has been done with incredible spirit, compassion and dedication, always putting the patient and their families first. I would like to congratulate all of the award recipients and thank them for the incredible energy and commitment they bring to the Hospital.”

Also commenting on the awards, Director of HR at TUH, Sharon Larkin said: “In addition to the COVID Pandemic this year our staff also faced the challenges brought by the cyber-attack. Today, in addition to the Hero Awards, we presented a specially commissioned medal on behalf of the Hospital Management team and Medical Board. This medal is a symbolic gesture to recognise the incredible TUH team effort that staff across every service and discipline have made to our patients and one another during the most challenging of times. It is a symbol for us all to have to remember what we have achieved and overcome in the last 18 months.”