Tadhg Fleming and family set to tackle ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ challenge later this month

Tadhg Fleming (second from left) pictured with his dad, Derry, his sister Maryanne and his cousin Terry O'Brien who are with their coach Donncha O’Callaghan.

As if taking part in ‘Ultimate Hell Week’ wasn’t gruelling enough for him, Kerry’s own social media star Tadhg Fleming will be back on our TV screens for more punishment later this month as he takes part in a special celebrity episode of Ireland’s Fittest Family - and this time, he’s not the only Fleming taking part.

Tadhg will be joined by his dad, Derry, his sister Maryanne and his cousin, Terry O’Brien, all of whom will be under the very watchful eye of their coach, Irish rugby legend, Donncha O’Callaghan as they go head to head at the Fittest Family HQ in County Wicklow, all to raise awareness and funds for Tadhg’s chosen charity of 'Let’s Get Talking’.

‘Let’s Get Talking’ provide counselling and psychotherapy on a non-set fee ensuring no one is excluded from accessing mental health support due to their financial circumstances.

Other celebrities and well known faces joining Tadhg in taking on the challenge are Glenda Gilson, Emma Doran and Blathnaid Treacy.

The episode, airing on Wednesday December at 6.30pm on RTÉ One, will see contestants taking part in a variety of events including ‘All Tyred Out' which is a head-to-head relay race that requires speed, agility and endurance. This leg burning event begins with all four family members on the starting straw bale.

Each family member must run up the hill through a series of tyre obstacles, and tackle the overs, unders and crawls. Then they must climb over a two metre tyre wall, before sprinting back to the finishing bale to release their next family member.

When all family members have completed the run, they must sprint together to the top of the hill. The clock stops when all family members cross the finish line. The first family across the line takes top points in All Tyred Out.

Another event will be ‘Hanging Tough’. This is a test of will power and endurance. The clock starts when the families’ feet leave the ground. Each family member must hang over 6 meters, or 20ft, above the freezing water for as long as they possibly can. Times of the four family members will be combined, so every second counts.

Finally, there will be the ‘Grand Final' event where the families face an extremely tough Grand Final at Hell and Back.

It starts with each family jumping off straw bales, and then they must sprint through the forest, where they pick up a log and run a further 200 metres together, before dropping the log, and tackling a torturous array of walls and obstacles that will push them right to the limit.

If that isn’t enough, the ice cold plunge bath awaits. Once they are through that, they face our tunnels, which are ascending so extra tough. Finally the dreaded Fittest Family ramp awaits. The first family to the top of the ramp win the competition and 10k euro for their charity.