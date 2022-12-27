Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.5°C Dublin

Tadhg Fleming and family come out on top on Ireland’s Fittest Family celebrity special

Tadhg Fleming (second from left) pictured with his dad, Derry, his sister Maryanne and his cousin Terry O'Brien pictured with their coach Donncha O&rsquo;Callaghan. Expand

Close

Tadhg Fleming (second from left) pictured with his dad, Derry, his sister Maryanne and his cousin Terry O'Brien pictured with their coach Donncha O&rsquo;Callaghan.

Tadhg Fleming (second from left) pictured with his dad, Derry, his sister Maryanne and his cousin Terry O'Brien pictured with their coach Donncha O’Callaghan.

Tadhg Fleming (second from left) pictured with his dad, Derry, his sister Maryanne and his cousin Terry O'Brien pictured with their coach Donncha O’Callaghan.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

Already a young man with numerous strings to his bow and an incredibly impressive resumé, Kerry’s Tadhg Fleming and his family can now boast of the accolade of being Ireland’s Fittest Family champions - and with the title, €10,000 to donate to their chosen of charity.

Tadhg took part in the RTÉ show on Monday night along with his dad, Derry, his sister Maryanne and his cousin Terry O’Brien and they were guided through the process by their coach Donncha O’Callaghan.

To say that the family were put through their paces would be an understatement with the Flemings facing off against Glenda Gilson’s team in a gruelling obstacle course that included sprinting through forestry, tackling an array of walls and jumping through ice-cold water.

The Fleming family’s chosen charity was ‘Let’s Get Talking’ which provides counselling and psychotherapy for a non-set fee.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy