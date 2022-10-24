Tackling Dublin Marathon in memory of Killarney’s Linda Eviston

The late Linda Eviston who passed in October 2002 following a battle with cancer. Her family have been fundraising in her memory.

Patrick, Erik and Alannah Eviston who have been fundraising in memory of a beloved wife and mother Linda Eviston who lost her battle with cancer in October 2020.

It has been two years since the well-known and popular Killarney woman Linda Eviston passed away after a cancer battle but her memory lives on through ongoing fundraising efforts by her family for cancer services.

The latest fundraiser will see her husband Patrick take on the Dublin City Marathon this weekend to raise funds for Comfort for Chemo.

This is Patrick’s fourth marathon in honour of Linda and to raise funds for cancer services that helped him and Linda as she battled cancer. Linda passed away at the age of 53 following a long battle with breast cancer.

“She lived with cancer for 15 years. She was an amazing and brave woman. When she first got diagnosed we thought she would make a full recovery but it came back. She passed away in October 2020.”

To date the Eviston family, who won the Eviston House Hotel, have raised in the region of €75,000 for the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses and for the Kerry Cork Health Link Bus and now they hoped to add at least €5,000 to the fundraising pot for Comfort for Chemo.

"I always hated running but I came up with the idea of doing a marathon after Linda passed away to do something positive and a marathon was for me the biggest challenge I could come up. I never thought I would be doing my fourth marathon next weekend.”

The first marathon he signed up was the 2021 Dublin City Marathon but this ended up not going ahead due to Covid and instead Patrick along with his son and daughter Erik and Alannah set out their own 42km route around Killarney passing Linda’s favourite places as well as her former schools and family home which made it a very special event for all the family.

Then Patrick took on his second marathon in Vancouver in support of his brother-on-law also battling cancer and to continue fundraising in memory of Linda this time for the British Columbia Cancer Society.

His third marathon in memory of Linda was Cork City marathon and next weekend will see finally tackle Dublin a year on and with many miles under his belt.

He says he is looking forward to the challenge, although still surprised that he is a runner now but running has helped him deal with his grief.

"It saved my life, if I felt down I would go out running. Running gives you something to focus on, it is like meditation,” he said.

Patrick said he is also delighted with how much he has raised to date and he is hopeful of reaching his new target of at least €5,000 for Comfort for Chemo. The charity is a voluntary charity set up to raise funds to develop a state-of-the-art €5 million chemotherapy facility on the grounds of University Hospital Kerry.

To date he has raised in excess of €3,000 of his target and the link is https://www.gofundme.com/f/dublin-city-marathon-comfort-for-chemo