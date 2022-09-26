Swim from mainland to Valentia the jewel of a unique triathlon

Triathlon competitors making their way from Renard Pier to Valentia Harbour in the annual Hardman Valentia Island Triathlon swimming section. Changing at the transition area to being the cycling event, followed by running section, finishing at the Royal Hotel,Over 300 athletes took part in the event. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Triathlon competitor, Jill Barry, making her way from Renard Pier to Valentia Harbour in the annual Hardman Valentia Island Triathlon swimming section. Changing at the transition area to being the cycling event, followed by running section, finishing at the Royal Hotel,Over 300 athletes took part in the event. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Triathlon competitors making their way to Renard Pier on board the Valentia Island Ferry, where they began the annual Hardman Valentia Island Triathlon swimming section to Valentia Harbour. Changing at the transition area to being the cycling event followed by running section, finishing at the Royal Hotel,Over 300 athletes took part in the event. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Triathlon competitors making their way to Renard Pier on board the Valentia Island Ferry, where they began the annual Hardman Valentia Island Triathlon swimming section to Valentia Harbour. Changing at the transition area to being the cycling event followed by running section, finishing at the Royal Hotel,Over 300 athletes took part in the event. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Triathlon competitors making their way to Renard Pier on board the Valentia Island Ferry, where they began the annual Hardman Valentia Island Triathlon swimming section to Valentia Harbour. Changing at the transition area to being the cycling event followed by running section, finishing at the Royal Hotel, over 200 athletes took part in the event. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Triathlon competitors making their way from Renard Pier to Valentia Harbour in the annual Hardman Valentia Island Triathlon swimming section. Changing at the transition area to being the cycling event, followed by running section, finishing at the Royal Hotel,Over 300 athletes took part in the event. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Triathlon competitors making their way from Renard Pier to Valentia Harbour in the annual Hardman Valentia Island Triathlon swimming section. Changing at the transition area to being the cycling event, followed by running section, finishing at the Royal Hotel,Over 300 athletes took part in the event. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Well over 200 people braved difficult conditions on Saturday for the Valentia Island Triathlon, not least in swimming from Renard pier to the island, but it’s that leg of the contest, more than anything else, that brings the crowds to a unique event.

That’s the view of Hardman Events’ Alan Ryan, and he pointed out that more than 30 people have already signed up for the 2023 renewal, even though it’s still a year and a few days away.

“The biggest draw, I think, is that swim from the mainland to the island,” he told The Kerryman after Saturday’s event. “That’s what they [the participants] want, it’s unique to that race.

“It was a challenging swim this year, quite choppy; it was safe but it was a bit of a wake-up call for first-timers, it was tougher than they expected. But everyone finished the swim, and we had no accidents over the course and everyone finished, that was the main thing.”

The contest is one side of things; another is the number of people it brings to Valentia. Alan reckoned the crowd in attendance was the biggest he’d seen yet at the Valentia challenge, and a good chunk of the 230-or-so participants stayed on the island that same night.

“It’s the end of the season, it’s very laid back and friendly,” he said. “More than half stayed on the island overnight and had a great night out, so it’s a nice season-ender, as they say.”

Donncha Kiely led a Cork lockout of the podium in the men’s category, while Belfast’s Rosemary Brown took the women’s title ahead of challengers from Kilkenny and Cork, emphasising the cross-country appeal of the event.

Registration is possible for the 2023 event at www.hardmanevents.niftyentries.com/Valentia-Island-Sprint-triathlon1.