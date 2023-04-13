Surveys to get clearer picture of South Kerry Gaeltacht’s housing needs

Following on from recent public events on a similar theme, efforts to canvass the public’s thoughts on affordable community-led housing in South Kerry’s Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht have now turned online.

Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh – who combined with Self-Organised Architecture (SOA) to arrange last month’s public events – have released surveys aimed at three distinct groups: people who would like to live in Uíbh Ráthach, current residents, and property owners.

It’s part of the latest effort by locals to give people the opportunity to live – and stay – in the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht, which has suffered badly at the hands of rural depopulation over many generations. Finding out precisely what the locality needs from a housing perspective is key to guiding these efforts, Caitlín Breathnach of Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthach explained.

“These surveys were put out a fortnight ago when we had the information events in Baile ‘n Sceilg and Dromid, and we’re re-releasing them to give people a chance to have their say, even if they weren’t able to get to those two events,” she told The Kerryman.

“We would like to find out as much relevant information as we can from a wide range of people.”

The survey for potential Uíbh Ráthach residents – whether people from outside the area, or people who would like to return to Uíbh Ráthach – is available at https://bit.ly/40Y8z1L.

Residents can fill out the survey at https://bit.ly/43pfv9v, while property owners are asked to fill out the survey at https://bit.ly/41gaGO2.