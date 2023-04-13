Kerry

Surveys to get clearer picture of South Kerry Gaeltacht’s housing needs

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Following on from recent public events on a similar theme, efforts to canvass the public’s thoughts on affordable community-led housing in South Kerry’s Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht have now turned online.

Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh – who combined with Self-Organised Architecture (SOA) to arrange last month’s public events – have released surveys aimed at three distinct groups: people who would like to live in Uíbh Ráthach, current residents, and property owners.

