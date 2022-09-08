Survey reveals threat to advertising for media critical of local authorities

Transparency International Ireland (TI Ireland) is calling on Government to develop statutory guidance for local authorities to prevent what it calls ‘undue pressure’ being placed on print or broadcast media.

A recent TI Ireland survey found that 67 per cent of those surveyed believe that local government officials do not welcome media questions or scrutiny, while 45 per cent described their contact with local government as not ‘open and welcoming’.

The call comes on foot of survey responses from 18 participants from broadcast and print media, which also found that 39 per cent of editors and journalists reported ‘unfavourable treatment’ after covering news that is critical of local government.

A further 50 per cent of those surveyed suggested they had ‘difficulties accessing’ information or having their queries answered by local officials.

However, TI Ireland Chief Executive, John Devitt, said the findings suggest that most councils do have a healthy relationship with local media. He also claims advertising income is under threat in some cases for local media.

“Broadcasters and print journalists have told TI Ireland that they are facing threats to their advertising income if they are seen to be critical of some local authorities,” he said.

“The Taoiseach said that there can be no connection between advertising sponsorship and editorial control. However, we now need action as well as words from central government if we are to uphold media freedoms,” Mr Devitt said.

Other findings from the survey suggest that despite the challenges faced in reporting on local government, the majority of respondents (78 per cent) said that they feel free to report on or discuss the performance of local government, even if that reporting might be critical.

In addition, 22 per cent of respondents reported that they would be ‘nervous’ about the consequences of such coverage.

TI Ireland classifies itself as independent of government, politically non-partisan, and is not profit making.

Transparency International Ireland is a member of the Whistleblowing International Network.