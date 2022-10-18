Survey reveals over 80 vacant shop units in Tralee

The long vacant former Dunnes Stores shop on Bridge Street is to reopen soon as an Elverys outlet

AMID fears that many businesses may not survive the coming winter – as a result of soaring bills – a Kerryman survey of the town centre has shown it is currently home to over 80 empty retail units.

The comprehensive count of vacant retail, office and hospitality units in the town centre shows there are 83 vacant ground floor units on the main streets of the town.

The number – which is 60 less than 2011 when the post crash recession was at its worst – may still appear high but it is the second lowest recorded by The Kerryman since we began carrying out the annual survey in 2008.

The primary town centre retail area by which we refer to The Mall, and Square, Abbeycourt, Lower Castle and lower Ashe Street (which is fully occupied) is at almost full capacity, containing just 10 of the town’s vacant premises.

Not all areas have fared as well.

Bridge Street – stretching from The Brogue Inn to Seán Ógs Bar with an offshoot stretching roughly to Quinlan’s on The Mall – is currently home to 10 vacant units, by far the highest of concentration of vacant units in a relatively small centralised area of the town centre.

Why a street – with several high quality retail units and heavy footfall – which is so close to the town’s almost fully occupied retail core remains home to so many vacant premises is a question that needs to be examined carefully.

The imminent opening of a new Elvery’s outlet in the long vacant former Dunnes Stores premises on Bridge Street will provide a major boost to the recently refurbished area and it will be hoped this inspires a mini economic revival in the vicinity.

While the number of vacant units has remained relatively static since 2018 – seeing only minor swings up and down – there is still reason for concern as the predicted ‘hard’ winter approaches.

Though several new businesses have opened in the last year – with around 15 new small businesses trading in the town centre since the last Kerryman survey was completed – the number of closures has kept pace with openings.

As a result, despite the many new businesses, there has only been a net reduction of one when it comes to vacant premises.

Several Tralee businesses have already opted to close for winter with many others privately expressing concern about their ability to survive while costs continue to rise and customers tighten their belts.