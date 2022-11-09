Surging electricity prices will not dim Templeglantine man’s festive fundraising spirit

Templeglantine man Tony Noonan said this week that he is not going to let the huge surge in electricity prices stop him from spreading Christmas joy this year in the form of his award-winning Christmas lights display and is determined to put on a show that will help to raise funds for his chosen charities.

Anyone who is not familiar with Tony and his Christmas lights are in for a festive treat if they take the trip down to West Limerick over the next few weeks with his home set to be lit up by an estimated 5,000 bulbs and 1500m of cable that he will drape over the house and surrounding hedgerows.

His bungalow at Tullig North, Templeglantine, Co Limerick, has three times been judged the best private dwelling in the country for its light display.

The official launch for Tony’s 2022 display will take place on Sunday November 20 at 4pm at his house in Templeglantine and he told The Kerryman this week that his display will be self-sufficient this year because he does not want to put strain on the grid at a time when blackouts are a growing concern.

"This year, due to the energy crisis, we’ve had to change our system. We’ve put in a generator because we don’t want to be taking power off the grid so we are going to be self-sufficient. We’ll be using the generator for the entire seven weeks of the display and the lights will only be on from 6pm to 10pm every day so we hope that will be enough. It [putting the display on] was never in doubt because of the energy crisis but we just had to come up with a new system of doing things," he said.

The official opening is being done by All-Star Limerick hurler and All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Nickie Quaid. The Liam McCarthy will be in attendance on the day as well as the Sam Maguire.

"The man who's bringing the Sam with him is Tadhg Morley, another All-Star and All-Ireland winning player. It will be the first time ever having the two cups together at my house so we’re delighted,” he said, before teasing another big Kerry name who will be there on the day but who Tony wants to keep a surprise.

"The Kerry people are big supporters of what we do every year and we try to give back to them every year and we’ll be doing the same this year by raising money for our Kerry charity, Recovery Haven.

Another guest of honour who will be there to greet visitors on the day will be Santa Claus himself. The charities that Tony will be raising money for this year are Recovery Haven in Tralee – which is his chosen Kerry charity – Milford Care Centre, Limerick Suicide Watch and The CARI Foundation.

Finally, Tony said that anything that people can give when they visit is very much appreciated.

"It’s a voluntary donation and there’s no obligation on anyone to donate, if they want to come to look at the lights and take a photo without donating, everyone is welcome,” he finished.