Surging electricity prices will not dim Templeglantine man’s festive fundraising spirit

66-year-old Tony Noonan has raised hundreds of thousands for charity over the last 25 years thanks to his Christmas lights display at his house.

Templeglantine man Tony Noonan with his famous charity festive lights. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

Templeglantine man Tony Noonan said this week that he is not going to let the huge surge in electricity prices stop him from spreading Christmas joy this year in the form of his award-winning Christmas lights display and is determined to put on a show that will help to raise funds for his chosen charities.

Anyone who is not familiar with Tony and his Christmas lights are in for a festive treat if they take the trip down to West Limerick over the next few weeks with his home set to be lit up by an estimated 5,000 bulbs and 1500m of cable that he will drape over the house and surrounding hedgerows.

