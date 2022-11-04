Support for Fr Seán Sheehy is being largely ignored and is more than worrying

While there has been a strong backlash against Fr Seán Sheehy this week – rightly so – that’s not to say that the minority backing him up is a small one, and we’d be better served not pretending otherwise.

The Kerry priest’s fiery sermons – taking aim at homosexuality, abortion, the transgender community – have been widely publicised, with most of the coverage around what he had to say being negative towards the priest.

An extraordinary apology from the Bishop of Kerry was especially notable, but the Irish Association of Catholic Priests called for him not to be allowed to say Mass, and Kerry politician Ben Slimm – who is himself gay – hit out at comments Fr Sheehy made about the gay community going to hell.

While these took the headlines, a sinister counter-view also took flight and wasn’t that hard to spot. The support for Fr Sheehy is just as worrying as the comments he delivered from the pulpit and on local and national airwaves subsequently.

I listened to his interview on Radio Kerry with presenter Jerry O’Sullivan, and he stood over his points. His views, he said, correspond with the rule of the Church. He refused to back down. While much of the public rightly described him as woefully out of touch, it soon became clear his opinions were shared by many.

The interview made me angry that, even now, the church still holds these views; not all priests might agree with Fr Sheehy, whatever scripture says, but one is too many. I myself have long left the church behind as many have, mostly because opinions like those held by Fr Sheehy have no place in modern society. I, however, know many who find comfort in the support the church provides, even if their beliefs don’t align perfectly with the church.

I listened to the comments read out after Fr Sheehy's interview, and there was plenty in support of him. I was actually surprised, and then sad that we can’t respect the differences in our society instead of condemning them.

In fact, Fr Sheehy claimed he received a standing ovation at a mass on Tuesday days after his missives began though t is not clear how many people actually attended this mass and gave this applause, but it’s not especially hard to imagine he’s telling the truth when he has so many supporters on social media.

He is right: many do back him. That side of things didn’t garner much attention across the media, but it is there. It is certain, too, that he has more supporters than first meets the eye; many will not feel brave enough to say they agree with him, but agreement is agreement, vocalised or not.

This paints a fairly sizeable section of our society in, to say the least, an unflattering light. It stands in contrast to the widely held hopes for an all-inclusive society. It might be further from reach than we presumed.

Nobody can argue that we haven't come a long way; of course we have. We have legalised abortion, allowed gay marriage, and found our voice to support the Transgender community. We have learned a lot from hearing about the Magdalene laundries.

But we are also pretending that things are better than they are. Our slowness in acknowledging that Fr Sheehy is not a lone ranger is proof of that, and pretending the problem isn’t there isn’t going to address it.

Everyone is entitled to their views and opinions. Not everyone agrees that abortion should be legal, and not everyone wants gay-marriage legislation and, as pointed out to me, the church does not support either. It just doesn’t condemn as ferociously as it used to.

But when you attack specific communities, be they gay or transgender, you begin to personalise things. You take aim at people you and I know, people you want to be able to live in our world without being threated or condemned.

Fr Sheehy’s views are minority views, but minority or not, such views exist and cast doubt on how loving and compassionate our society really is. We still have a long way to go. We won’t reach our destination by pretending otherwise.