Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Support for Fr Seán Sheehy is being largely ignored and is more than worrying

Sinead Kelleher

Fr Seán Sheehy Expand

Close

Fr Seán Sheehy

Fr Seán Sheehy

Fr Seán Sheehy

kerryman

While there has been a strong backlash against Fr Seán Sheehy this week – rightly so – that’s not to say that the minority backing him up is a small one, and we’d be better served not pretending otherwise.

The Kerry priest’s fiery sermons – taking aim at homosexuality, abortion, the transgender community – have been widely publicised, with most of the coverage around what he had to say being negative towards the priest. 

Privacy