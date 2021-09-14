Superintendent: Baby John dig an ‘important and necessary’ point in Kerry Babies case.

Killarney Garda Division Superintendent Flor Murphy has told The Kerryman that the exhumation of Baby John was an “important and necessary” point of the investigation into the boy’s death in 1984.

Gardaí exhumed the boy’s remains at first light on Tuesday from Cross Cemetery in Cahersiveen, not far from where his body was found 37 years ago on White Strand. The investigation into his murder sensationally re-opened in 2018 on foot of new DNA evidence, and this coincided with a public apology by Gardaí for wrongly accusing Joanne Hayes of murdering the boy.

When asked what developments led to yesterday’s exhumation, Supt Murphy said: “I won’t tell you that as I’m prohibited from telling you, but it’s part of the ongoing investigation, it’s an essential part of the investigation, and this wouldn’t have been embarked on if this wasn’t very important and necessary.”

The boy was re-interred at Holy Cross Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon. The exhumation was carried out by Killarney District Gardaí with assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau, a Forensic Anthropologist, and personnel from Kerry County Council (KCC) and the HSE.

“When you’re talking about an exhumation, that’s a Garda matter, an operational matter, and a sensitive matter…the operation was concluded successfully before we advised our press office,” Supt Murphy said of the decision not to release information of the dig publicly until Tuesday evening.

“This was done in a quiet and professional matter, with respect and dignity, and that’s important too.”

“It’s a joint investigation between the Serious Crime Review team and local Gardaí and [the exhumation] would have been considered on foot of a ministerial order.

“We’re still appealing for information. We believe there are people out there who have information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984, I’m convinced of that. People might now be in a position to provide that information to us because the passage of time changes lives, relationships, and friends, and I would ask those people to come forward. I really want those people to talk to us.

Anyone with any information that could be of value to the investigation is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station at 064 6631222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.