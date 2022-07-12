Sunshine does trick for Sneem regatta

Sneem Regatta took place last Saturday in absolutely perfect rowing conditions the sun shone the water was perfect and the races were super competitive.

The first race of the day was the U14 Girls and it set the tone it was a hugely competitive race from start to finish with nine boats taking to the start line and it was the home crew of Sneem that took the gold ahead of Portmagee and Valentia there was nothing in it going into the buoy but super coxing steered Sneem into first and they never looked back.

The Minor Girls of Portmagee put in another powerful performance as did the U16 Girls of Valentia who made it three wins in a row and are the crew to beat in this category.

The U18 Boys of Valentia had a great battle with Callinafercy to take the gold with a few strokes to go it was oar for oar up to then a super race.

The Seine Boat was in the middle of the programme and didnt fail to entertain us with a great battle out to the first buoy with Sneem leading it in just ahead of Valentia and Ballinaskelligs and then Sneem took control and never lookied back.

The U16 Boys gave us another classic between Valentia and Callinafercy oar for oar all the way around the course and it was the islanders who came out on top.

The Senior Men of Sneem were too good on home waters and took the honours ahead of the two Callinafercy crews with 9 crews taking to the line.

The Senior Ladies race was one everyone was looking forward to with Sneem and Valentia sharing the honours over the first two regattas. There was 9 senior ladies crews and it was a battle royal out to the buoys with Sneem rounding first and closely followed by Sive and on the way home Sneem controlled the race on home waters to win ahead of Sive and Valentia.

The final race of the day was the U12 race and this was a most exciting race with a blanket finish on the line and it was Valentia who took the gold ahead of Cahersiveena and Sneem.

Results of Sneem Regatta

U14 Girls 1st Sneem 2nd Portmagee 3rd Valentia

U18 Girls 1st Portmagee 2nd Valentia 3rd Cromane

U18 Boys 1st Valentia 2nd Callinafercy 3rd Cahersiveen

U16 Girls 1st Valentia 2nd Portmagee 3rd Sneem

Seine Boat 1st Sneem 2nd Valentia 3rd Ballinskelligs

U16 Boys 1st Valenita 2nd Callinafercy 3rd Sneem

U14 Mix 1st Cromane 2nd Valentia 3rd Sneem

Senior Men 1st Sneem 2nd Callinafercy 3rd Callinafercy

Senior Ladies 1st Sneem 2nd Sive 3rd Valentia

U12 1st Valentia 2nd Cahersiveen 3rd Sneem.

CROMANE REGATTA

Well all roads lead to Cromane for the next regatta on the South and Mid Kerry Rowing calendar on Saturday evening. Draw for the buoys is 4.30 with first race off at 5 o clock. This regatta will mark the half way point in the season so its still all to play for for the over all points for the different categories.

The schedule for Cromane Regatta:

Draw for Buoys 4.30

Minor Girls 5.00

U16 Girls 5.20

Minor Boys 5.40

U16 Boys 6.00

U14 Girls 6.20

Senior Men 6.40

U14 Mix 7.00

U12 Boys and Girls 7.20

Senior Ladies 7.40

Seine Boat 8.00

Kerry Coastal Sprints Regatta takes place in Cromane on Sunday evening with first race off at 5.30. The full list of race order and draws will be sent out by Maura Twiss our secretary to all club secretaries after the draws on Monday evening. This is a qualifying regatta for the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships in Wexford in August and is one of only two qualifiers for Kerry Coastal Rowing Clubs with all clubs going to Flesk Valley on Sunday the 13th of August.

This will be the first time in 2022 all clubs will take part in the ICRF One Design Boat and there is great excitement to bring all the clubs together. The clubs of Kerry Coastal are Cromane Fenit Tarbert Sive Cahersiveen Valentia Caherdaniel Sneem Templenoe Fossa Flesk Valley Workmen Coastal Rowing club.