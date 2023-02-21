Sunrise Commercial and Tractor Run does the business again in South Kerry

A fund-raising event is only as good as the people involved in it, and luckily for the Sunrise Commercial Run in South Kerry, the people who participate and those who make it happen are more than able for the task.

And that was to the forefront of Portmagee man John Sheehan’s thoughts as the unique drive around South Kerry – comprised of tractors, trucks, vans, jeeps – proved a major success again on Sunday.

The run – so-named because it sets out in morning darkness before the day, slowly but surely, comes to light – featured 83 vehicles this time around and has raised north of €3,500 combined for two worthy causes in 2023, with more likely to come in as donations continue to make their way to organisers.

“We’d be halfway through when the sun starts to rise, so it’s about going from the darkness into the brightness, tying in with the theme of mental health and recovery,” said John, who previously told The Kerryman that he attempted to take his own life during a previous battle with depression. Half of the 2023 funds will go to Iveragh Mental Health when presentation time comes around.

“Registration takes place from 5am, and we take off from Iveragh Mart at 6.30am. Our route takes in Cahersiveen to Dromid, Dromid to Waterville, from Waterville out to Com an Chiste. Well, the commercial vehicles go Com an Chiste, the tractors don’t because they’d be that bit slower! They go back into Cahersiveen and lead it back into the mart.”

This year’s event – the fifth run – also backed a campaign helping Valentia’s Edel O’Sullivan, whose family are raising funds as she recovers from a brain tumour known as Chordoma. The total funds raised will be split evenly between the two causes.

John thanked Iveragh Mart for providing a great base; Jack Fitzpatrick and the Market House staff for supplying food; Mike Cahill of Kingdom Meats for supplying meats for breakfast rolls; Timmy O’Sullivan from Lee Strand for supplying milk for post-run tea; his wife, Mary, and all the volunteers; Chloe Lyne, Christy Riordan, and Andrew Wynton for filming or snapping the event; all who contributed spot prizes; and Mike Moran for supplying a marquee to the organisers.

John continues to accept donations, and you can contact him at (087) 229 8378.