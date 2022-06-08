Sunflower Day back on the streets on Friday

Castleisland Hospice Fundraising Branch members preparing for Friday's Sunflower Day. From left: Eileen Murphy, Sheila Fleming, Rosaleen Wall, PRO; Mary Healy, Kathleen Griffin, Jack Shanahan, chaiman of Kerry Hospice Fundraising Committee and Castleisland branch member; Liz Galwey, new chaiperson of Castleisland Hospice branch; Eileen McCarthy, Joan Walsh, Trisha Higgins and Catherine Horan. The branch now also includes existing and new members: Marian O'Connor, Tess Fitzgerald, Audrey O'Sullivan, Noreen O'Connor, Shirley Higgins, Con Dennehy and Marie McShane.

After a two year break we are delighted to be back on the streets this Friday, June 10, for National Sunflower Day,” said the newly elected Castleisland Hospice branch PRO Rosaleen Wall.

“Volunteers and members of the local fundraising branch will be collecting in around the town on the day.

“We will have some lovely sunflower items for sale, and your support would be greatly appreciated,” said Rosaleen.

All money collected on the day will remain in Kerry and will go directly towards the ongoing running of the in-patient unit at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

“Kerry Hospice Foundation is preparing to provide additional palliative care beds in the county,” she said. But, for now, between €600,000 and €650,000 is needed each year to sustain the current level of service.

“Friday and Sunflower Day is a big day for our fundraising team, and we hope you will support us as always in our efforts.

“We would like to congratulate our new chairperson, Liz Galway on her appointment – a very fitting role for someone who has given so much to Kerry Hospice and the Castleisland branch over the years,” Rosaleen continued.

“It’s great to see that after our last meeting our members have gone from nine to 18, and we are very grateful for the time and effort everyone puts in.

“We have our own Facebook page, Castleisland Hospice, where we will keep you up to date on our latest fundraising announcements and news – please give us a like.

“Our Instagram page will be up shortly so please keep an eye out for it and give us a follow,” Rosaleen said in conclusion to her first bulletin in her new role.